Bidding Set to Close on 4 BR/2 BA Home in Downtown Colonial Beach, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Solid Downtown Colonial Beach Home within steps of Monroe Bay & The Potomac River Set For Online Only Auction.
“This home was recently occupied, and can be moved into immediately and customized at your leisure,” said Nicholls. “Your weekend beach retreat or primary beach residence has been found at the price you bid. Bid now and make it yours.”
“This property is conveniently located in downtown Colonial Beach only .3 mile from the. Colonial Beach Pier, .5 mile from the Riverboat on the Potomac, 12 miles to Rt. 301, 14 miles to downtown King George, 16 miles to NSWC Dahlgren, 16,5 miles to Harry Nice Bridge into Maryland, and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Northern Virginia & The Northern Neck (Montross, Tappahannock, Warsaw, etc,),” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.
The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 @ 12pm NOON (Eastern).
Location of the property: 26 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach, VA 22443
4 BR/2 BA home on .16 +/- acre town lot in the Town of Colonial Beach, VA--nestled between Monroe Bay &. The Potomac River
• The home has one bedroom & one bathroom on the main level, 3 bedrooms & one bathroom on the upper level, and features a kitchen w/breakfast nook (appliances convey), living room, dining room/den, attic & crawlspace.
• Wood flooring throughout home
• Some replacement windows
• Enclosed screened front porch
• Heating: electric baseboard & wood stove; Cooling: central AC
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• Large yard & gravel driveway
• Electric: Dominion Power (upgraded 200 amp panel
The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
