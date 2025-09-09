AppWork Appoints MJ Oommen as SVP of Client Success

appwork logo

AppWork Deepens Commitment to Exceptional Client Experiences with Seasoned Multifamily Leader Driving Growth and Excellence in Client Success.

Client Success has been at the center of AppWork since day one, it’s our obsession. MJ brings the experience, leadership, and vision to take this discipline to the next level.” — Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppWork today announced that MJ Oommen has been appointed Senior Vice President of Client Success, effective Sept. 2, 2025. In this role, Oommen will report to Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Sean Landsberg and lead the continued growth and evolution of AppWork’s Client Success organization.Oommen is a respected leader with deep experience in building and scaling Client Success teams across the multifamily industry. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his client-first approach, servant-leader style, and ability to design teams and processes that deliver measurable results and meaningful client experiences.“Client Success has been at the center of AppWork since day one, it’s our obsession,” said Sean Landsberg, CEO and co-founder of AppWork. “MJ brings the experience, leadership, and vision to take this discipline to the next level, ensuring we continue to deliver consistent value, responsiveness, and results as we scale.”This milestone builds on the strong foundation laid by Carol Gregory-Fugate and the existing Client Success team. AppWork recognized Gregory-Fugate for her contributions in shaping the team structure and processes that have supported AppWork’s rapid growth, noting that her leadership has set the stage for Oommen to expand and elevate the organization.“I’m honored to join AppWork at such an exciting time,” said MJ Oommen, SVP of Client Success. “Carol and the team have established an outstanding foundation. My focus will be on scaling that success, strengthening operations, and delivering on the AppWork Obsession Plan (AOP) so every client feels the impact of our partnership.”

