Summer at the beach – there’s an app for that

South Australians will be able to access daily reports on algal bloom conditions at popular beaches through Surf Life Saving’s Beachsafe app – backed by record Surf Life Saving beach patrols - as part of the State and Federal Government’s Algal Bloom Summer Plan.

The free app, and companion website Beachsafe.org.au, will provide South Australians with easy-to-understand information to help them make informed decisions about how best to enjoy the beach.

Members of the State Government’s beach clean-up crews will conduct visual algal bloom inspections at 23 locations across the metropolitan and southern coast each morning – starting at North Haven all the way down to Goolwa (see full list below).

Based on these inspections, the Beachsafe app and website will let the public know three clear pieces of information:

If the beach is clear of abnormal foam

If the water is discoloured or not

What time the beach was last cleaned

Each report will include a fresh picture of the beach, including a view of the water, to provide South Australians with more information on local algal bloom conditions.

The Beachsafe app will be backed by a record deployment of Surf Life Saving beach patrols – also funded by the State and Federal Governments - with eight popular beaches having seven-day ‘Between the Flags’ Surf Life Saving patrols all the way through summer.

The Beachsafe app and daily patrols will provide the community with even more confidence to visit the beach.

The Beachsafe reports will be expanded from the initial 23 sites to include more regional beaches ahead of summer and the school holidays.

Regular beach activities are continuing throughout summer, including the iconic nippers program, Vacswim, community surf rescue courses, CALD water safety programs, surf babies and surf education.

The consistent advice from SA Health is that South Australian beaches can still be enjoyed but it is best to stay away from foamy or discoloured water, which may cause irritation.

The Beachsafe app and record beach patrols are a part of the State and Federal Government’s Algal Bloom Summer Plan which will be released in full this week.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This summer, when families are deciding whether to pile the kids into the car to go to the beach, the Beachsafe app will give them clear, reliable and up-to-date information about local conditions.

We want South Australians to keep enjoying our world-class beaches with confidence. This is a key objective of our Summer Plan.

Real-time updates, daily beach clean-ups and record patrols will help make sure South Australians can make the most of the beach this summer.

Importantly, more people visiting the beach is good news for local businesses and communities which rely on summer trade.

Attributable to Murray Watt

The Albanese Government has been working very closely with the Malinauskas Government to ensure South Australians can enjoy going to the beach safely this summer.

This app is exactly the kind of practical, on-the-ground initiative our partnership is designed to deliver.

By funding more patrols and better monitoring, we’re keeping people safe while supporting local tourism and coastal communities.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

We’ve been listening to feedback at our numerous Community Forums, and what we’ve heard is that beachgoers want to be able to access information to plan their day at the beach, with clear updates on water quality and conditions.

Our teams will be out every morning inspecting and cleaning beaches from North Haven to Goolwa to make sure the information people see is accurate and up to date.

This is about empowering people with the right information so they can make safe, confident choices about when and where to swim.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

Surf Life Saving SA does incredible work every summer, and this partnership ensures they have the tools and resources they need to keep people safe.

This is about confidence — knowing that when you head to the beach, you can check conditions, see the latest photos and know support is close by.

Our beaches are part of the South Australian identity — and this new technology will make it even easier for families to enjoy them safely.

Attributable to Damien Marangon, CEO Surf Life Saving SA

This investment in our Beachsafe app will help people make informed decisions before they even get to the coast — including where their nearest patrolled beach is and what conditions to expect.

Last year, South Australia recorded the highest number of coastal drownings on record, so it has never been more important for people to swim between the red and yellow flags.

By making this information more accessible and easy to understand, we’re helping families plan their day with confidence and keeping more South Australians safe this summer.