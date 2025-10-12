Record beach patrols for summer

A record number of beaches along the metropolitan and southern coast will have

seven-day Surf Life Saving patrols this summer, giving South Australians confidence

they can safely swim between the flags amid the algal bloom.

The ‘Between the Flags’ patrols will be funded through a partnership with Surf Life Saving SA and the State and Federal governments, as part of the Algal Bloom Summer Plan.

The Surf Life Saving patrols will conduct daily inspections and ensure the flags are placed in areas where the water is safe.

While any area of the beach which is free of foam or discoloured water is safe to swim amid the algal bloom, the areas between the famous red and yellow flags will provide an additional layer of confidence for South Australians, knowing the area has been inspected and is being patrolled.

The state’s nearly 3,000 volunteer patrolling Surf Life Savers return to our beaches this weekend. From December 1, the patrols will increase to seven days a week, up from weekends and public holidays, at the following beaches:

Semaphore

Henley

Glenelg

Brighton

Port Noarlunga

Moana

Aldinga

Goolwa

The daily patrols will continue all the way through to the conclusion of Daylight Saving on April 6, 2026.

The advice every summer is the safest place to swim is between the flags and this summer there will be more options than ever. The patrols will be mobile and able to move to alternative beaches depending on conditions.

The patrols will be complemented by the State Government’s beach clean up crews, who will be conducting daily clean ups every morning to help keep beaches clean through summer.

Regular summer activities are continuing including the iconic nippers program, Vacswim, community surf rescue courses, CALD water safety programs, surf babies and surf education.

The consistent advice from SA Health is that South Australian beaches can still be enjoyed but it is best to stay away from foamy or discoloured water, which may cause irritation.

The record beach patrols are a part of the State and Federal Government’s Algal Bloom Summer Plan which will be released in full this week.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This summer, South Australians can visit our popular beaches with confidence knowing there will be trusted Surf Life Saving patrols on duty.

Beachgoers can swim between the flags across our popular beaches knowing it is being patrolled and that the area has been inspected.

We know how important our coastline is to the South Australian way of life - it’s where families come together, where communities connect, and where memories are made. The Summer Plan is about ensuring that continues.

By working with the Federal Government, we’re making sure our beaches remain safe and welcoming, even as we deal with the challenges of the algal bloom.

Attributable to Murray Watt

This investment in daily surf patrols means locals and tourists alike can keep enjoying the beach safely.

Protecting our coastlines isn’t just about the environment - it’s also about supporting local economies and the South Australian lifestyle.

The Albanese Government has stood shoulder to shoulder with the Malinauskas Government throughout the algal bloom and is proud to deliver practical support for coastal communities through the Summer Plan.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

Our beaches are part of who we are - and this summer, we want families to keep enjoying them safely, with lifesavers on duty every day.

The record number of patrols will give parents, swimmers and tourists peace of mind that help is always close by.

It’s fantastic to see Surf Life Saving South Australia, our volunteers and governments working together to make this summer one of the safest on record.

Attributable to CEO Surf Life Saving SA Damien Marangon

For more than a century, surf lifesavers have protected South Australians along our coastline, and this investment ensures the red and yellow flags will be flying more often than ever before — providing the safest place to swim.

This summer, nearly 3,000 volunteer surf lifesavers from 23 clubs will return to patrol our beaches on weekends and public holidays, contributing over 90,000 hours of service to protect more than one million beachgoers.

The addition of weekday lifeguard patrols to complement our volunteer services marks an important step forward following one of the worst years for coastal drownings on record — ensuring South Australians can enjoy their beaches safely, seven days a week.