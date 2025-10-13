Locksley Resources Qualifies for Trading on American OTCQX Market

Locksley Resources Ltd Location of the Mojave Project Blocks in south-eastern California, USA

Advancement Marks Key Step in Locksley’s U.S.-Focused Critical Minerals Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX:LKYRF)

CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highlights>Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF) has qualified to trade on the OTCQXBest Market, upgrading from the OTCQBVenture Market.>Trading on OTCQX enhances Locksley’s visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors, supporting its U.S.-focused critical minerals strategy.>Locksley’s flagship Mojave Project in California is strategically located adjacent to MP Materials’ Mountain Pass Mine, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony as part of a fully integrated mine-to-market strategy.>The Company’s downstream technology partnerships underpin its role in re-establishing U.S. domestic supply chains for critical materials, with a particular focus on antimony.>Rare earths and antimony are front and center in the global race to secure critical materials, with Locksley’s Mojave Project positioned at the heart of America’s efforts to restore domestic supply independence through a 100% U.S. mine-to-market strategy.OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), which operates regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced today that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L), an exploration and development company focused on rare earths and antimony critical minerals, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.Locksley has upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market, with its symbol remaining as “LKYRF.” U.S. investors can access the company's financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com The OTCQX Market is designed for established U.S. and international companies that are focused on investors. To qualify, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practices for corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market is a significant milestone for companies, as it allows them to showcase their qualifications and increase visibility among U.S. investors.Investor UpdateLocksley’s move to the OTCQX comes amid a growing global focus on the security of rare earth minerals, which has intensified due to new export restrictions and rising trade tensions. As nations work to secure access to these critical materials, Locksley’s Mojave Project is central to America's effort to restore domestic supply independence.With a fully integrated mine-to-market strategy for both antimony and rare earths, the company is advancing a 100% American-made approach that directly supports U.S. national policy priorities and the reshoring of strategic materials.Nathan Lude, the Head of Strategy, Capital Markets & Commercialization, commented, "Graduating to the OTCQX Market in record time since our initial listing just over three months ago is a significant milestone for Locksley as we broaden our visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors. Our Mojave Rare Earths and Antimony Critical Minerals Project is strategically located in a tier-one jurisdiction adjacent to MP Materials’ Mountain Pass Mine. Locksley is positioned to play a pivotal role in reestablishing domestic supply chains through its mine-to-market strategy for critical materials, with a particular focus on antimony.”About OTC Markets Group Inc.OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the basis of its public markets: OTCQXBest Market, OTCQBVenture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market, and Pink Limited™ Market.Its OTC LinkAlternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. This innovative model gives companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC-regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of SIPC. To learn more about how they create more informed and efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com

