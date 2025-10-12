Bicycle Theft / South Hero / Case # 25A2007582
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007582
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10-12-25 / 0944 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Island Line Bicycle Trail, South Hero
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: David Peterson
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10-12-25, at approximately 0944 hours, State Police received a report of a theft of four bicycles from the Island Line Trail Bike Path in South Hero. The victim, David Peterson reported that he secured the bicycles on the previous evening (10-11-25) on the bike path, but when he returned on 10-12-25 the bicycles had been stolen.
Below is a description of the bicycles:
1) Giant Talon 29" mountain bike with new aftermarket skinny tires. Black. Model year around 2020.
2) Cannondale Quick 20" kid's bike. Orange. Model year around 2018.
3) Diamondback hybrid bike, small frame with skinny tires on around 26" wheels. Light blue.
4) Custom 26" mountain bike with miscellaneous parts. Red steel Voodoo Wanga frame with Fox suspension fork.
Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the State Police.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.