Bicycle Theft / South Hero / Case # 25A2007582

CASE#: 25A2007582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10-12-25 / 0944 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Island Line Bicycle Trail, South Hero

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: David Peterson

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10-12-25, at approximately 0944 hours, State Police received a report of a theft of four bicycles from the Island Line Trail Bike Path in South Hero. The victim, David Peterson reported that he secured the bicycles on the previous evening (10-11-25) on the bike path, but when he returned on 10-12-25 the bicycles had been stolen.

Below is a description of the bicycles:

1) Giant Talon 29" mountain bike with new aftermarket skinny tires. Black. Model year around 2020.

2) Cannondale Quick 20" kid's bike. Orange. Model year around 2018.

3) Diamondback hybrid bike, small frame with skinny tires on around 26" wheels. Light blue.

4) Custom 26" mountain bike with miscellaneous parts. Red steel Voodoo Wanga frame with Fox suspension fork.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the State Police.

