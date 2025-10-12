Submit Release
Bicycle Theft / South Hero / Case # 25A2007582

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2007582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Christian Hunt                          

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10-12-25 / 0944 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Island Line Bicycle Trail, South Hero

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: David Peterson

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10-12-25, at approximately 0944 hours, State Police received a report of a theft of four bicycles from the Island Line Trail Bike Path in South Hero. The victim, David Peterson reported that he secured the bicycles on the previous evening (10-11-25) on the bike path, but when he returned on 10-12-25 the bicycles had been stolen. 

 

Below is a description of the bicycles:

 

1) Giant Talon 29" mountain bike with new aftermarket skinny tires. Black. Model year around 2020.

 

2) Cannondale Quick 20" kid's bike. Orange. Model year around 2018.

 

3) Diamondback hybrid bike, small frame with skinny tires on around 26" wheels. Light blue.

 

4) Custom 26" mountain bike with miscellaneous parts. Red steel Voodoo Wanga frame with Fox suspension fork.

 

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the State Police.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

