Pinkfix Productions Announces the Launch of Tricia Brady’s New Book — The Dance to Independence

The Advisor’s Journey to Alignment, Freedom, & Ownership

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinkfix Productions , founded by wealth advisor and media entrepreneur Jessica Weaver , proudly announces the release of The Dance to Independence: The Advisor’s Journey to Alignment, Freedom, & Ownership, a groundbreaking guide for financial advisors by Tricia Brady , a seasoned executive and consultant with more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry.Available for pre-order today, October 16, 2025, The Dance to Independence—with a foreword by industry legend Mark Tibergien—serves as a roadmap for advisors ready to launch their own firms and lead with purpose. Drawing on years of experience helping RIAs scale and thrive, Brady shares actionable strategies, personal insights, and inspiring stories from advisors who have successfully made the leap to independence.“Independence isn’t a leap—it’s a dance,” says Brady. “This book helps advisors find their rhythm—balancing freedom, alignment, and ownership to build something that truly reflects their values.”The book includes a companion workbook and digital toolkit designed to guide advisors through every stage of the independence journey—from vision and structure to launch and leadership.Brady’s extensive career includes leadership roles in operations, compliance, and M&A integration across major RIA networks such as Focus Financial Partners, Dynasty Financial Partners, and HighTower Advisors. She is also the best-selling co-author of Beyond the Broker: Navigating Financial Advisory Independence and a recognized voice on advisor growth and business transformation.“At Pinkfix Productions, we are passionate about amplifying women’s voices and helping professionals turn expertise into empowerment,” says Jessica Weaver, Founder and CEO of Pinkfix Productions. “Tricia’s work perfectly embodies that mission—The Dance to Independence isn’t just a guide for building a firm, it’s an invitation to build a life and business that aligns with who you are.”Title: The Dance to Independence: The Advisor’s Journey to Alignment, Freedom, & OwnershipAuthor: Tricia BradyPublisher: Pinkfix ProductionsForeword: Mark TibergienPre-Order Date: October 16, 2025Includes: Companion Workbook + Digital ToolkitContact: Tricia Brady | 📧 tbradyllc@gmail.com| 📞 (203) 927-8953 | Huntington, NY, USA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.