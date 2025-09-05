The Women’s Wealth Boutique Welcomes Denise Sandkamp, MBA, as New Investment Advisor Representative

Dedicated to Expanding Opportunities for Women in Finance and Beyond

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Wealth Boutique is proud to announce that Denise Sandkamp , MBA, has joined the firm as an Investment Advisor Representative. With more than 25 years of leadership experience at top financial institutions, Denise brings a unique perspective and a mission-driven passion for empowering women to take control of their financial futures.Denise Sandkamp is the Founder & CEO of Female Financial Fitness, a modern financial planning firm built by women, for women. After witnessing firsthand how underserved women remain within the financial services industry, she launched Female Financial Fitness to educate and empower women at every stage of life. Today, Denise focuses on guiding women nearing retirement, navigating divorce, or building strong financial habits early in their journeys.Through her innovative CROSS-FIN™ program, Denise combines personalized financial planning with education and community support, offering practical strategies designed specifically with the female brain and heart in mind. As a licensed Investment Advisor Representative with her Series 65, Life & Annuities License, and Real Estate License, she brings a wealth of expertise to clients nationwide.Fluent in five languages, Denise works with a diverse client base and is passionate about promoting financial literacy across cultures and generations. As a mother to two teenage boys (and two beloved bunnies), she understands the unique financial pressures women face and leads with empathy, transparency, and strength in every client relationship.“We’re thrilled to welcome Denise to our team,” said Jessica Weaver , CEO & Founder at The Wealth Boutique . “Her passion for empowering women aligns perfectly with our mission to provide personalized financial guidance and create lasting legacies.”About The Wealth Boutique: The Wealth Boutique is a women-owned Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm dedicated to helping individuals achieve financial security and success. Through personalized financial planning, retirement guidance, and education, they use innovative problem solving to deliver efficient and intuitive solutions for their clients and advisors. The Wealth Boutique is a collaborative community, built from the heart, where they educate with compassion, patience and integrity.CONTACT INFORMATION:Denise SandkampWealth Advisordenise@wwbpartners.comPhone: 786.417.5529

