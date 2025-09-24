The Wealth Boutique's Advisor Caroline Tanis Launches The Wealth Café Podcast

Two-Time Best-Selling Author, International Speaker, and Lead Financial Advisor Expands Her Mission to Empower Ambitious Women Through Wealth Education

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wealth Boutique proudly announces the launch of The Wealth Café, a new podcast hosted by Caroline Tanis, MBA, CDFA, Lead Financial Advisor, two-time best-selling author, and international speaker. Now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, and YouTube, The Wealth Café brings approachable, educational conversations about wealth and financial planning to women and families everywhere.Caroline is known for her client-centered approach to wealth management, helping highly ambitious women and their families create personalized financial plans that bridge the gap between where they are now and where they want to be. With experience in estate, retirement, trust, and investment planning, she empowers her clients to build their desired lifestyle with peace of mind, knowing they are protected no matter what life brings.“I love watching my clients build the life they want and enjoy their money confidently, knowing that we have a plan in place,” says Caroline. “That’s exactly what I want The Wealth Café to offer—practical strategies, meaningful conversations, and a space for women to feel empowered about their finances.”Future plans for The Wealth Café include in-person events, a lineup of inspiring guests, and educational episodes covering a wide range of topics in wealth and financial planning.Caroline holds a B.S. in Wealth Management and Financial Planning from the University of Delaware and an MBA in Finance from Saint Joseph’s University. She also holds the SIE, Series 7, Series 66, Life & Health Insurance License, and is a Certified Divorce Financial AnalystWhen she’s not advising clients or speaking internationally, Caroline enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her dachshund, Chester—her loyal sous-chef and taste tester.Listen to The Wealth Café:🎧 Apple Podcasts: The Wealth Café▶️ YouTube: @thewealthcafeConnect with Caroline Tanis:📧 Email: caroline@tanisfingroup.com📱 Instagram: @tanisfingroup💼 LinkedIn: Caroline Tanis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.