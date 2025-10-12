Bluewater Brings Purer Coffee Brewing Innovation to Golden Bean Americas 2025

Bluewater USA chief Niklas Ivarsson celebrating at Golden Bean Americas 2025

Swedish water purification and beverages innovator Bluewater showcased its tech at Golden Bean Americas 2025, the world’s largest coffee roasting competition.

Water is the quiet partner in every great coffee. Our SuperiorOsmosis™ technology removes the hidden impurities that dull flavor and replaces them with natural minerals ....” — Niklas Ivarsson

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swedish clean water innovator Bluewater showcased its achievements at Golden Bean Americas 2025, the world’s largest coffee roasting competition, held this year at Houston’s historic Eldorado Ballroom.The event attracted over 750 roasting entries from across North and South America, filling the venue with the aroma of freshly ground coffee and the buzz of friendly competition. Roasters, baristas, and judges moved from table to table, sharing notes on roast profiles, flavor balance, and technique — showing that this competition is as much about community as it is about medals.As the Official Water Purification Sponsor, Bluewater supplied the competition with its SuperiorOsmosis™ and LiquidRock™ systems. These systems provided pure, contaminant-free water without toxic PFAS chemicals, microplastics, and heavy metals, then rebalanced it with the ideal level of calcium and magnesium. The result: brighter flavors, more consistent extraction, and a cleaner cup overall.“Water is the quiet partner in every great coffee,” said Nilas Ivarsson, Bluewater USA President. “Our SuperiorOsmosis™ technology removes the hidden impurities that dull flavor and replaces them with natural minerals that help each bean express itself fully. You can taste the difference immediately.”Competitors and judges also noticed. Many commented on how clearly the flavors stood out, especially in light-roast espressos and delicate filter brews. “It was striking how much the water elevated the cup,” a roaster said after the finals.Beyond the competition, the event highlighted a deeper shift in coffee culture—toward sustainability and ingredient transparency. For Bluewater, that alignment was perfect. The company’s mission is to make pure, great-tasting water accessible everywhere, without relying on single-use plastic bottles.At Golden Bean Americas 2025, that mission found its perfect match: a community just as passionate about what’s in the cup as about the planet it comes from.

