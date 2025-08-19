Bluewater CEO Speaks Out After Plastic Treaty Talks Collapse in Geneva

Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater, has made sustainability his life mission

With billions of single-use plastics still polluting the planet, Bluewater pledges to innovate solutions and urges consumers to choose sustainability.

Each of us has choices. Do I grab another plastic bottle, or refill a reusable one? Do I accept business as usual, or do I demand better? Those small daily decisions really do add up to change.” — Bengt Rittri

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluewater CEO and founder Bengt Rittri has commented following the failure of world leaders in Geneva to reach an agreement on a global plastics treaty expressing his frustration and sadness at the collapse of the talks.Rittri noted the scale of the challenge, pointing out that over 600 billion single-use plastic bottles and containers are produced annually, with less than ten percent recycled. “The remainder typically ends up in landfills, waterways, oceans, or dispersed into the wider environment,” he said. “This has implications for ecosystems, food chains, and ultimately human health.”The collapse of negotiations has prompted concern among scientists and environmental advocates, who warn that plastic pollution will continue to rise without coordinated international action. Research has identified microplastic fragments in rainwater, marine life, and even in human blood. Studies also show widespread presence of chemicals such as PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals,” which persist in the environment and the human body.Rittri, who previously founded indoor air purification company Blueair, stressed that long-term solutions require both technological innovation and behavioral change. Bluewater develops high-performance water purification systems designed to remove microplastics and chemical contaminants from drinking water and has committed to advancing technologies that reduce human exposure.“Technology can provide part of the answer, but individual choices also play a role,” Rittri said. “Refilling a reusable bottle instead of purchasing a single-use plastic one is a simple step that, when repeated on a large scale, can make a measurable difference.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.