Sweden's Tierp Motorsport Arena Arena launches sustainable water partnership with Bluewater

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tierp Arena, one of Northern Europe’s largest motorsport venues located 120 km from Stockholm, has announced a new partnership with Swedish water purification and beverage company Bluewater to deliver sustainable hydration solutions at its events. The collaboration marks a major step in reducing single-use plastic bottles while ensuring visitors have access to premium-quality drinking water.As part of the initiative, an advanced Bluewater hydration station will initially be installed at the venue, offering ultra-purified water for fans to refill their own reusable bottles. The arena plans to install a number of the water stations, some of which will uniquely feature digital signage screens showing live event information and environmental updates, creating an interactive and sustainable experience for visitors.Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater, said the partnership reflects both urgency and possibility:“I grew up in Sweden drinking straight from streams and lakes, and I want future generations to have that same experience of clean water. By teaming up with Tierp Arena, we’re showing that sport can lead the way in cutting plastic waste while giving people healthier, better-tasting water. It’s a simple idea with a big impact.”Nicklas Karlsson, CEO of Tierp Arena, emphasized the venue’s responsibility to set an example:“We welcome tens of thousands of fans every year, and we know every decision we take makes a difference. Working with Bluewater allows us to cut single-use plastics dramatically while offering our guests a top-class water experience. This is a milestone in our sustainability journey.”The partnership will launch at the Swedish Drifting Championship Finals (Drifting SM Final) on September 26–27, which will also feature a music festival at the arena.Mikael Johansson, Secretary General of the Swedish Automobile Sports Federation (SBF/FIA), welcomed the collaboration:“Venues like Tierp Arena are more than racetracks – they’re gathering places for our communities. This initiative shows how motorsport can take concrete steps towards sustainability and set a benchmark for others to follow.”The initiative underscores a shared commitment between Tierp Arena, Bluewater, and the Swedish motorsport community to create more sustainable live events while protecting the planet.Notes for EditorsDrifting is a fast-growing motorsport where drivers intentionally oversteer to cause the rear wheels to lose traction, making the car slide sideways through a corner. Unlike traditional racing, which focuses on speed and the fastest lap times, competitive drifting is a judged sport that emphasizes style, control, and precision.

