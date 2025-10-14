Biokript Pro

Biokript Pro Emerges as the Microsoft-Backed Solution to Solana's Rug Pulls and Forced Liquidations

The recent crash showed how easily traders can lose everything on leveraged exchanges." — Adnan Alisic

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent crypto-market crash has wiped out billions in leveraged positions, with traders on major centralized and decentralized exchanges facing mass liquidations. As investors search for safer alternatives, one project is drawing growing attention: Biokript Pro ($BIOK), the world’s first patented, Microsoft-backed hybrid decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Solana.Solving Solana’s Biggest ProblemsRug pulls and forced liquidations have long plagued the Solana ecosystem, draining liquidity and eroding investor trust. Biokript Pro directly addresses these weaknesses with its patented rug-pull protection and stop-loss automation, making it the only platform on Solana to offer both features natively on-chain.Unlike traditional exchanges that rely on leverage and centralized custody, Biokript Pro operates with no leverage, eliminating the risk of liquidation cascades. Traders maintain full control of their assets while the system automatically safeguards them against sudden liquidity drains and price collapses.“Our goal is to make DeFi safe again,” said Adnan Alisic, CEO of Biokript Pro. “The recent crash showed how easily traders can lose everything on leveraged exchanges. Biokript Pro was built to prevent that, combining speed, security, and transparency on Solana.”Microsoft-Backed Infrastructure and Fair Profit SharingRunning on Microsoft Azure, Biokript Pro combines institutional-grade reliability with decentralized transparency. The platform offers 0.1 percent trading fees, roughly ten times lower than most competitors, and distributes 50 percent of all trading revenue back to BIOK token holders, giving users a direct stake in the platform’s success.This profit-sharing model, coupled with its security innovations, positions Biokript Pro as one of the most practical and investor-friendly DEXs in today’s volatile market. Presale Now LiveThe Biokript Pro presale is currently live, allowing early participants to secure BIOK tokens ahead of listings. With patented protection, stop-loss automation, and Microsoft-backed infrastructure, the project aims to set a new global benchmark for safety and performance in decentralized trading.

