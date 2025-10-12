CAMBRIDGE RESIDENTS TO HOLD 'NO KINGS IN CAMBRIDGE 2' PEACEFUL PROTEST OCT. 18 AS PART OF NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION
Local residents will gather Oct. 18 in Cambridge for a peaceful protest defending democracy as part of the national No Kings Day of Action.
The event is one of thousands of nonviolent demonstrations nationwide, bringing together Americans who believe democracy belongs to the people — not to any one man. The Oct. 18 event builds on the June 14 mobilization, which drew millions across all 50 states to stand against authoritarianism and for democratic accountability.
WHAT:
Peaceful demonstration as part of the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action.
WHEN:
Saturday, Oct. 18, noon–2 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Public sidewalk at the corner of Maryland Avenue and U.S. Highway 50, Cambridge, Md.
WHO:
Hosted by Cambridge Indivisible, in solidarity with a national coalition including ACLU, Indivisible, MoveOn, SEIU, National Nurses United, Common Defense and others.
For a full list of national partners, visit NoKings.org/partners
.
All No Kings events are rooted in nonviolence, community safety and solidarity. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are coordinating with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.
Michelle Fowle
Cambridge Indivisible
+18183897575 ext.
info@cambridgeindivisible.org
