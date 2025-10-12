Spice Island Beach Resort Named Grenada’s Leading Beach Resort

Sheldon Keens-Douglas (left), Resort Manager at Spice Island Beach Resort, is congratulated by World Travel Awards Founder Graham Cooke at the Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony in St. Lucia.

SAINT LUCIA, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada’s premier locally owned luxury retreat, has reaffirmed its place among the Caribbean’s finest resorts, earning the title of Grenada’s Leading Beach Resort 2025 at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony, held on October 4 in neighboring St. Lucia.The accolade celebrates the resort’s consistent excellence, personalized service, and commitment to authentic Grenadian hospitality. The award was accepted on behalf of the resort by Sheldon Keens-Douglas, Resort Manager, during a star-studded evening recognizing the region’s best in travel and tourism.“It’s truly an honor to be recognized among our peers — each representing the gold standard of excellence across our industry and region,” said Keens-Douglas. “This award is a testament to the unwavering vision of the Hopkin family in creating the definitive Caribbean Luxury Retreat, and to the dedication of our 200-plus team members who come to work each day committed to showcasing the best of Grenada and crafting unforgettable vacation experiences for our guests.”Spice Island Beach Resort recently earned the coveted AAA Five Diamond Award for the ninth consecutive year, and continues to set the benchmark for modern Caribbean hospitality.“This recognition belongs to every member of our Spice family,” said Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort. “Their passion and professionalism in what they do are what truly set us apart. I’m deeply grateful to our incredible team for consistently delivering excellence and to our loyal guests who continue to choose Spice Island Beach Resort as their Caribbean home.”In addition to its win, Spice Island Beach Resort was nominated in five other categories at this year’s World Travel Awards, including:• Grenada’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort• Grenada’s Leading Resort• Grenada’s Leading Wedding Resort• Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort• Caribbean’s Leading ResortEstablished in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global tourism industry.﻿The red-carpet gala, hosted at Sandals Grande Saint Lucian, marked the third stop on the WTA’s Grand Tour 2025 – a worldwide search for the most outstanding travel and tourism organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.