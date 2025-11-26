Third Caribbean Days to Bring the Spirit of the Islands to Brussels

BRUSSELS , BELGIUM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE) is presenting the third edition of Caribbean Days, set to enliven Brussels’ Winter Days at the Steigenberger Icon Wiltcher’s Hotel from November 22 to 28, 2025.This week-long celebration of “The Best of the Caribbean” will spotlight the region’s creative industries — art, fashion, film, literature, poetry and the culinary arts — alongside a series of business-to-business workshops promoting the Caribbean’s finest premium products, including cocoa, coffee, condiments, spices, rum, spirits and West Indian Sea Island Cotton.A highlight of this year’s program will be Caribbean Film Days, Belgium’s first-ever Caribbean film festival, featuring documentaries, films and shorts from across the region, including productions in Dutch, English, French and Spanish. Curated by Yard Vibes, the online platform operated by Caribbean Creativity, the festival will premiere several award-winning titles in Belgium and the European Union.The third Caribbean Culinary Days will feature celebrity Chef Orlando Satchell of Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar in St. Lucia, who will present a three-course Caribbean Gourmet Menu at the Wiltcher’s Loui Restaurant priced at a special rate of €69 per person. Guests can also enjoy a special Caribbean cocktail selection at The Loui Bar.Adding to the sensory experience, the Caribbean Arts Exhibition, hosted in collaboration with Art Gallery “Les Iles,” will feature works by Trinidadian artist Brian Ashing and other Caribbean creatives. Accompanied by island rhythms, this exhibit will bring the Caribbean’s color, culture and creativity to the heart of Europe.“We are thrilled to host the Caribbean Days this year at Brussels’ landmark hotel, the Steigenberger Wiltcher’s,” said Jo Spalburg, Secretary General and Executive Director of the CCCE. “Together with our partners we have created an exciting program that has expanded, year after year, to offer locals and visitors alike the Caribbean’s rich cultural heritage through the region’s finest gastronomic flavors, premium products and high-quality services.”CCCE extends gratitude to its partners and sponsors, including Art Gallery “Les Iles”, Caribbean Creativity, David’s Rum Selection, HTJ Tax, La Corbeille des Confitures, Le Petit Traveller, The Cloth, and The House of Angostura.PHOTO CAPTION: Jo Spalburg, Secretary General of the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (second from left), is pictured with members of the Caribbean diplomatic community and the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States as they kicked off the 2025 edition of Caribbean Days in Brussels. Chef Orlando Satchell is second from right.About the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE)The Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, AISBL, was founded in November 2019 to facilitate trade between the greater Caribbean and Europe and to promote investments from Europe to the Caribbean. CCCE is a nonprofit, multilateral business services organization based at BECI, the Brussels Enterprises, Commerce & Industry, Avenue Louise 500, 1050 Ixelles, Brussels.For further information about CCCE, visit www.caribbeanchamber.eu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.