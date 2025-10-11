Submit Release
Governor Newsom signs SB 41 to lower the cost of prescription drugs

What you need to know: Governor Newsom today announced that he signed SB 41, which will reduce prescription drug prices by regulating the practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), who negotiate prices between drug manufacturers, health care insurance providers, and pharmacies.

