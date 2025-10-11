Governor Newsom signs legislative package to expand services and resources for Californian women

“Every year, the Legislative Women’s Caucus works to elevate California’s women and families,” said Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters), chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus. “The signing of these caucus priority bills—especially at a time when things in Washington, DC are making life harder for everyone—it’ll be a little easier to raise your kids, take care of your health, and build a good life. When we lift up women and families, we lift up our whole state.”

Advancing and protecting women’s health

Governor Newsom signed legislation to protect women’s health by:

Creating stronger safety regulations for the ingredients and materials in products commonly used by women, including hair and menstrual products and prenatal vitamins.

Boosting maternity care for Californians by increasing accessibility to alternative birth centers, commissioning a statewide study on midwife education, and expanding perinatal and infant care services to rural communities.

Enacting common-sense laws around gendered violence

The Governor signed SB 258 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward), removing the spousal exception from sexual assault laws, in order to better protect people with a mental disorder or developmental/physical disability that renders them incapable of giving consent.

Making parental care resources more available

Governor Newsom signed legislation to expand basic needs for children through local food banks by providing diapers and wipes to families. Additionally, student parents at public institutions will be able to gain greater accessibility to childcare services, resources, and programs on their school campuses.

See below for the full list of bills the Governor signed:

AB 55 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Alternative birth centers: licensing and Medi-Cal reimbursement.

AB 798 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – State Emergency Food Bank Reserve Program: diapers and wipes.

AB 836 by Assemblymember Catherine Stefani (D-San Francisco) – Midwifery Workforce Training Act.

SB 236 by Senator Akilah Weber-Pierson (D-San Diego) – Cosmetics: Chemical hair relaxers.

SB 258 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward) – Crimes: rape.

SB 271 by Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Public postsecondary education: students with dependent children: childcare services, resources, and programs.

SB 520 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Nurse-midwifery education program.

SB 646 Senator Akilah Weber-Pierson (D-San Diego) – Prenatal multivitamins.

SB 669 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) – Rural hospitals: standby perinatal services.

SB 754 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Menstrual products: disposable tampons and pad products: chemicals of concern.

For more information on the bills signed today, visit http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.