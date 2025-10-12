Governor Newsom issues legislative update 10.11.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 14 by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) – Coastal resources: Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies Program.

AB 79 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Public social services: higher education.

AB 88 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (D-Westminster) – Student financial aid: Cal Grants: Middle Class Scholarship Program: eligibility: dependents of members of the armed services stationed outside of California.

AB 154 by the Committee on Budget – Greenhouse gases: climate corporate accountability: climate-related financial risk: regulations: California Environmental Quality Act exemption.

AB 243 by Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens (D-Silicon Valley) – Postsecondary education: student financial aid dependency status: juveniles.

AB 321 by Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank) – Misdemeanors.

AB 341 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Oral Health for People with Disabilities Technical Assistance Center Program.

AB 411 by Assemblymember Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) – Livestock carcasses: disposal: composting.

AB 482 by Assemblymember José Luis Solache (D-Lynwood) – California Table Grape Commission.

AB 489 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Health care professions: deceptive terms or letters: artificial intelligence.

AB 538 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Public works: payroll records.

AB 639 by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Merced) – Dams: exceptions.

AB 640 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Local educational agencies: governance training.

AB 741 by Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom (D-Tracy) – Department of Justice: child abuse reporting.

AB 772 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Cyberbullying: off-campus acts: model policy.

AB 789 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Political Reform Act of 1974: security expenses.

AB 821 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Pupil instruction: high school graduation requirements: career technical education.

AB 831 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Gambling: operation of a contest or sweepstakes.

AB 845 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Employment: complaints: agricultural employees.

AB 848 by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Merced) – Sexual battery.

AB 889 by Assemblymember Heather Hadwick (R-Alturas) – Prevailing wage: per diem wages.

AB 899 by Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom (D-Tracy) – Beverage containers: recycled glass: market development.

AB 932 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Community youth athletics programs: sex or gender discrimination.

AB 1009 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Teacher credentialing: administrative services credential: occupational and physical therapists.

AB 1041 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Health care coverage: health care provider credentials.

AB 1094 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano) – Crimes: torture of a minor: parole.

AB 1104 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Net energy metering: construction of renewable electrical generation facilities: public works project requirements.

AB 1134 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano) – Coerced marriage.

AB 1167 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Electrical corporations and gas corporations: rate recovery: political activities and promotional advertising.

AB 1178 by Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey) – Peace officers: confidentiality of records.

AB 1263 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Firearms: ghost guns.

AB 1285 by the Committee on Emergency Management – State Fire Marshal: lithium-ion battery facilities: guidance.

AB 1319 by Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank) – Protected species: California Endangered Species Act.

AB 1390 by Assemblymember José Luis Solache (D-Lynwood) – Public school governance: board member compensation.

AB 1398 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Workers’ compensation.

AB 1415 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – California Health Care Quality and Affordability Act.

AB 1445 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Downtown revitalization and economic recovery financing districts.

AB 1466 by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) – Groundwater adjudication.

AB 1509 by the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs – Veterans: educational assistance.

SB 37 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Attorneys: unlawful solicitations and advertisements.

SB 54 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Court fee waivers: veterans.

SB 57 by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) – Electrical corporations: data centers: report.

SB 67 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Student financial aid: Cal Grants: Middle Class Scholarship Program: eligibility: dependents of members of the armed services stationed outside of California.

SB 155 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development: California Civic Media Program.

SB 158 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Land use.

SB 279 by Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton) – Solid waste: compostable materials.

SB 390 by Senator Josh Becker (D‑Menlo Park) – Community facilities district: inclusion or annexation of territory: County of San Mateo.

SB 447 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Workers’ compensation: death benefits.

SB 513 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Personnel records.

SB 598 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Public contracts: local water infrastructure projects: Construction Manager/General Contractor project delivery method.

SB 645 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Juries: peremptory challenges.

SB 767 by Senator Laura Richardson (D-South Bay) – Energy: transportation fuels: supply: reportable pipelines.

SB 777 by Senator Laura Richardson (D-South Bay) – Abandoned cemeteries: report.

SB 809 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Employees and independent contractors: construction trucking.

SB 822 by Senator Josh Becker (D‑Menlo Park) – Unclaimed property: digital financial assets.

SB 827 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – Local agency officials: training.

AB 15 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Open unsolved homicide: review and reinvestigation. A veto message can be found here.

AB 81 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (D-Westminster) –Veterans: mental health. A veto message can be found here.

AB 93 by Assemblymember Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) – Water resources: data centers. A veto message can be found here.

AB 265 by Assemblymember Jessica Caloza (D-Los Angeles) – Small Business Recovery Fund Act. A veto message can be found here.

AB 632 by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) – Local ordinances: administrative fines or penalties. A veto message can be found here.

AB 696 by Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom (D-Tracy) – Lithium-ion vehicle batteries: emergencies: advisory group. A veto message can be found here.

AB 823 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) – Solid waste: plastic microbeads: plastic glitter. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1042 by Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom (D-Tracy) – The Cannella Environmental Farming Act of 1995: Managed Honeybee Health Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1200 by Assemblymember Jessica Caloza (D-Los Angeles) – Emergency services: disaster preparedness. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1225 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – State parks: Accessibility Advisory Committee. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1326 by Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens (D-Silicon Valley) – Health masks: right to wear. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1332 by Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens (D-Silicon Valley) – Medicinal cannabis: shipments. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1373 by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Merced) – Water quality: state certification. A veto message can be found here.

SB 24 by Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Los Angeles) – Public utilities: review of accounts: electrical and gas corporations: rates: political influence activities. A veto message can be found here.

SB 36 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Price gouging: state of emergency. A veto message can be found here.

SB 263 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – International trade: tariffs: impact study. A veto message can be found here.

SB 326 by Senator Josh Becker (D‑Menlo Park)– Wildfire safety: fire protection building standards: defensible space requirements: The California Wildfire Mitigation Strategic Planning Act. A veto message can be found here.

SB 629 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Wildfires: fire hazard severity zones: post-wildfire safety areas. A veto message can be found here.

SB 757 by Senator Laura Richardson (D-South Bay) – Local government: nuisance abatement. A veto message can be found here.

