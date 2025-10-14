AEA KICKS OFF 2025–2026 AUTO SHOW SEASON SHOWCASING INNOVATION, INTERACTIVITY & LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES

Automotive Experience Alliance

New Industry Initiatives Showcase the Evolving Value and Impact of Auto Shows

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Experience Alliance (AEA), a coalition of auto shows with a shared interest in driving innovation and standardization throughout the auto show industry, today announced the official kick-off of the 2025–2026 auto show season. Member shows across North America will once again serve as a vital platform for automakers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers to connect, showcase innovation, and experience the future of mobility firsthand.As the auto show season kicks off, the industry is entering an exciting new chapter marked by evolving consumer expectations, innovative technologies, and fresh opportunities for engagement. Auto shows continue to be a powerful stage for manufacturers, suppliers, and dealers to showcase what’s next, from electrification and connected mobility to immersive brand experiences that draw in diverse audiences. These trends are reshaping the way automakers connect with customers and stakeholders, setting the tone for a dynamic year ahead.“Auto shows remain one of the most effective platforms for bringing the future of mobility to life in a way that excites and inspires,” said Jennifer Morand, Chairman of AEA. “Our member shows are creating immersive experiences that draw diverse audiences, from families and tech enthusiasts to adventure seekers, while showcasing the innovations shaping how we move and connect.”Auto Shows Blend Innovation, Adventure, and Lifestyle ExperiencesThis season, auto shows across the country are putting experience and lifestyle at the forefront, offering more ways than ever for consumers to connect with vehicles, brands, and the culture surrounding them. Overlanding activations and expanded off-road courses are ramping up to engage adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts, while EV test tracks and interactive displays continue to showcase electric and hybrid offerings.Auto shows are also becoming immersive lifestyle destinations, with family zones designed to engage younger attendees, and community-oriented activities such as fun runs, local festivals, and craft beer nights turning each show into a series of mini-events within the larger experience.Auto shows have become powerful catalysts for consumer engagement and purchase intent—offering an unmatched environment where innovation meets inspiration. On the show floor, attendees can experience cutting-edge in-vehicle technologies firsthand, from advanced voice assistants and connected infotainment systems to augmented reality and next-generation driver assistance features. It’s an experience that drives real results: 78% of attendees say the auto show influenced their purchase decision, and 80% of those planning to buy within three months cite it as a key factor in their choice.* Together, these experiences underscore how today’s auto shows are evolving beyond static displays to become dynamic celebrations of mobility, technology, and everyday life.AEA Key InitiativesAs part of the new season, AEA is spotlighting three key initiatives that reflect its commitment to advancing the industry and delivering value to members, exhibitors, and attendees alike:● Attendance Auditing: In partnership with the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), AEA continues to provide independently verified attendance data for its member shows. This initiative reinforces AEA’s commitment to transparency and accountability by offering exhibitors and stakeholders trusted, third-party verified audience insights.● Consumer Survey Research Initiative: Throughout the 2025–2026 season, Productions Plus Insights will capture and analyze consumer survey data from member shows. This initiative provides powerful insights into consumer behavior and the influence of auto shows on purchasing decisions, helping members, OEMs, and exhibitors better understand the value of in-person automotive experiences.● AEA Industry Benchmarking: AEA’s new benchmarking platform enables member auto shows to measure their performance against others using key metrics and KPIs. The tool allows members to input data from each show season, compare performance trends across multiple years, as well as compare their own show against similar shows and industry benchmarks. It is expected that this new platform will serve as a powerful analytics tool for all industry stakeholders by providing performance metrics and industry benchmarks.These initiatives build on discussions from the recent AEA Annual Meeting, where hundreds of industry leaders came together for the first time to collaborate on the future of auto shows. A consistent theme was the importance of working collectively to strengthen and improve the industry. The launch of these initiatives reflects the priorities raised during that meeting, and AEA is excited to move them forward in the year ahead.“Auto shows remain a critical driver of consumer engagement, brand awareness, and industry collaboration,” said Jennifer Morand, Chairman of AEA. “These initiatives ensure that our members have the resources, data, and insights they need to maximize impact and demonstrate the enduring importance of auto shows in today’s evolving automotive landscape.”The 2025–2026 auto show season is expected to bring together millions of consumers and industry professionals to experience the latest vehicles, technologies, and immersive brand activations, reinforcing the unique role auto shows play in shaping automotive enthusiasm and purchase decisions.For more information about the AEA, visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.org, and follow the AEA on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.* Consumer insights from the 2024-2025 auto show season, executed by Productions Plus Insights in partnership with AEA. Results can be found here About Automotive Experience AllianceThe Automotive Experience Alliance is a coalition of auto shows that fosters success in the automotive industry by defining and adopting a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics, and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers. For more information, please visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.org

