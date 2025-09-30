THE AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE ALLIANCE LAUNCHES AFFILIATE PROGRAM FOR OEMs, EXHIBITORS, SUPPLIERS AND DEALERS

Automotive Experience Alliance

Nine Founding Partners to Help Strengthen Collaboration and Innovation Across the Auto Show Industry

Our new Affiliate Program formalizes that spirit of collaboration, ensuring every voice in the ecosystem is heard as we work together to drive greater efficiency, innovation, and consumer engagement” — Jennifer Morand

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Experience Alliance (AEA), a coalition of auto shows with a shared interest in driving innovation and standardization throughout the auto show industry, today announced the launch of its new Affiliate Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to foster closer collaboration with stakeholders throughout the automotive experience ecosystem.Nine leading organizations have joined as founding affiliates, including Toyota Motor North America, Czarnowski Collective, D.E. McNabb Co. Flooring, Drive Shop, EWI, Event Design Group, Eventim, George P. Johnson, and Productions Plus.The AEA Affiliate Program is built around four advisory councils: OEM, Exhibitor (non-OEM), Supplier, and Dealer, each representing key stakeholders in the auto show industry. These councils will meet semi-annually to share insights, address challenges, and identify initiatives that move the industry forward.“Auto shows continue to play a vital role in connecting consumers with automotive brands, dealers, suppliers, and the latest innovations,” said Jennifer Morand, Chairman of AEA. “At our recent AEA Annual Meeting, where hundreds came together, we consistently heard how important it is to collaborate as an industry. For the first time, AEA brought everyone together to discuss how to strengthen and improve auto shows, and we’re excited to keep those conversations going. Our new Affiliate Program formalizes that spirit of collaboration, ensuring every voice in the ecosystem is heard as we work together to drive greater efficiency, innovation, and consumer engagement.”Participation in the Affiliate Program is open to any organization that shares AEA’s mission of fostering a healthy and growing auto show industry that benefits show organizers, associations, OEMs, dealers, suppliers, and consumers. Membership is limited to 12 participants per council, with affiliates receiving benefits such as:● A seat on an Advisory Council● Direct access to AEA member organizations● Input into AEA planning and priorities● Involvement in key initiatives● Participation in media and communications efforts● Right of first refusal on sponsorship opportunitiesAffiliates are also invited to participate in the AEA Annual Meeting, where they will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, contribute ideas, and collaborate on the future of auto shows.“Czarnowski is proud to be a founding Affiliate Member of the AEA,” said Matt O’Mara, Executive Vice President, Plano for Czarnowski Collective. “Across the industry, there’s a clear recognition of how important it is to come together and collaborate. The AEA has created a first-of-its-kind forum to unite stakeholders in discussing how to strengthen and improve auto shows, and we’re excited to be a part of those conversations. The Affiliate Program provides a vital platform for collaboration, allowing us to share ideas, address challenges, and work collectively to enhance the consumer experience and reinforce the role of auto shows in connecting people with their new cars.”For more information about the AEA Affiliate Program, visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.org, and follow the AEA on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.About Automotive Experience AllianceThe Automotive Experience Alliance is a coalition of auto shows that fosters success in the automotive industry by defining and adopting a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics, and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers. For more information, please visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.org.

