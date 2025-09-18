THE AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE ALLIANCE COMPLETES MEMBER AUTO SHOW AUDITS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ALLIANCE FOR AUDITED MEDIA

Automotive Experience Alliance

Verified Attendee Data Confirms 850,000 Total Attendees, Highlights AEA’s Commitment to Accuracy and Transparency for Members and Exhibitors

Attendance transparency is essential for ensuring that our member shows maintain the highest standards of accountability and credibility” — Jennifer Morand

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Experience Alliance (AEA), a coalition of auto shows with a shared interest in driving innovation and standardization throughout the auto show industry, is pleased to announce the completion of its 2024-2025 member auto show audits, a first of their kind in the automotive industry. The audits were conducted by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), the industry’s trusted third-party event attendance auditor.The audits independently verified registration and attendance data across 22 AEA-member auto shows, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to transparency, accuracy and trust within the automotive events industry, a founding priority of the AEA. AAM collected, reviewed and verified event registration and attendance records to confirm 849,970 total attendees across all shows with an average attendance of 38,635.“Attendance transparency is essential for ensuring that our member shows maintain the highest standards of accountability and credibility,” said Jennifer Morand, Chairman of AEA. “By partnering with AAM, we can provide our members, exhibitors and attendees confidence that the reported data reflects an accurate and independent measure of show performance.”AAM, the largest not-for-profit media assurance organization, audits more than 1,000 media, ad tech and event companies to industry standards and best practices for areas such as measurement, transparency and sustainability. Its involvement brings an additional layer of credibility and consistency to reporting auto show attendance.“The AEA’s decision to validate consumer attendance at member auto shows recognizes the growing importance of independent verification to produce accurate, transparent attendee data,” said Richard Murphy, CEO, president and managing director of AAM. “We are proud to provide trusted, industry-standard audits that strengthen confidence across manufacturers, dealerships and consumers alike.”The completed audits highlight AEA’s ongoing commitment to supporting its members, delivering reliable data, and fostering transparency across the auto show ecosystem.For more information on the AEA, visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.org, and follow the AEA on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.About Automotive Experience AllianceThe Automotive Experience Alliance is a coalition of auto shows that fosters success in the automotive industry by defining and adopting a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics, and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers. For more information, please visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.org.The following member auto shows participated in the audits: Atlanta International Auto Show, Arizona International Auto Show, Austin Auto Show, Chicago Auto Show, Cleveland Auto Show, Colorado Auto Show, Greater Charlotte Auto Show, Hampton Roads International Auto Show, Houston Auto Show, Milwaukee International Auto Show, North Carolina International Auto Expo, North Texas Auto Show, Oregon International Auto Show, Pennsylvania Auto Show, Philadelphia Auto Show, San Diego International Auto Show, Seattle International Auto Show, Silicon Valley Auto Show, St. Louis Auto Show, Toledo Auto Show, Twin Cities Auto Show, and Utah International Auto Show.About the Alliance for Audited MediaAs the largest not-for-profit media assurance organization, the Alliance for Audited Media delivers impartial, credible data to help media buyers buy and sellers sell. AAM works alongside the media and advertising industry to establish standards that can be verified independently, ensuring the legitimacy of the businesses that drive media's progress. AAM also provides verification for compliance programs including brand safety, privacy, sustainability and tech assurance. Learn more at auditedmedia.com.

