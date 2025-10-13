Provisions Williamstown Vintage Clothing Showcase

The community gathers for a wide-variety of events at Provisions Williamstown. Provisions Williamstown is located in the heart of picturesque Williamstown, MA. Provisions Williamstown is at the top of Water St. in the heart of Williamstown.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provisions Williamstown Expands Vintage Clothing Line in Collaboration with Lost and FoundProvisions Williamstown is proud to announce the launch of an expanded vintage clothing line through a creative new partnership with Lost and Found a division of Your Neighbor Studio, a local hub for sustainable fashion and community-driven style. This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Provisions, blending timeless fashion with its signature commitment to quality, local partnerships, and curated experiences.The expanded collection brings a diverse range of vintage pieces—from classic denim and tailored jackets to elegant dresses and statement accessories—hand-selected to reflect both style and sustainability. By collaborating with Lost and Found, Provisions aims to create a destination where fashion lovers can discover unique, one-of-a-kind garments in an environment that celebrates craftsmanship, history, and community.“This collaboration is about more than clothing,” said Peter MacGillivray, Owner of Provisions Williamstown. “It’s about storytelling, sustainability, and supporting the creative energy that’s thriving here in Williamstown. Lost and Found brings a thoughtful eye and community spirit that aligns perfectly with what we value.”Your Neighbor Studio has long been known for its curated selections and commitment to repurposed, sustainable fashion. By partnering with Provisions Williamstown, they are expanding their reach to bring high-quality vintage pieces to a wider audience, creating a shared retail experience that reflects both brands’ identities.“We’re thrilled to bring our vintage collection to such a beloved local space,” said Phil Sullivan, co-owner of Your Neighbor Studio. “Together, we’re creating a place where people can find pieces that feel personal, meaningful, and enduring.”The expanded vintage line is now available in-store at Provisions Williamstown, located at 4 Water Street, and will be refreshed regularly with new finds. Shoppers are invited to stop by, browse the collection, and experience the unique blend of fashion and community that this partnership represents.About Provisions WilliamstownProvisions Williamstown is a locally owned wine, cheese, and specialty goods shop located in the heart of Williamstown, MA. Known for its curated selections and community events, Provisions blends quality craftsmanship with local culture, offering a space where people gather to discover and connect.About Your Neighbor StudioLost and Found is a division of Your Neighbor Studio a creative space and fashion studio dedicated to sustainable style, thoughtful curation, and community engagement. Through events, pop-ups, and partnerships, Your Neighbor Studio champions fashion that tells a story and supports a more sustainable future.Media Contact:Peter MacGillivrayOwnerpeter@provisionswilliamstown.com[Phone Number]

