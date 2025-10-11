Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Eluding, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3004268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2025 at 1538 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Bennington Rd/ VT Route 279 Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Michael T. Parker                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were assisting the Bennington Police Department in locating Michael T. Parker regarding an incident he had been involved in a short time earlier. While parked on Northside Drive in the Town of Bennington State Police located Parker driving his vehicle on North Bennington Road. State Police attempted to catch up to Parker to conduct a motor vehicle stop when he ran several red lights in an attempt to get away. Parker proceeded to travel west on Vermont Route 279 at which point State Police caught up and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Parker failed to yield to the emergency lights and sirens and continued to drive at normal speeds. Shortly after all attempts to stop the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens were ended. Parker continued driving into New York State.

 

Parker was subsequently located and arrested by Bennington Police on other criminal charges later in the evening and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail. State Police later issued Parker a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/17/2025 at 0830 for the charges of eluding and negligent operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2025 at 0830 hours.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

