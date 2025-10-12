PRIVATE JET FLIGHT PRICING IN NORTH AMERICA DROPPED 0.1% IN Q3 2025

Doug Gollan is editor-in-chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. The buyers guide enables subscribers to compare over 500 jet card, membership, and fractional ownership programs based on rules, policies, and pricing.

Quarter-to-quarter private jet charter flight pricing was down slightly, according to the latest cost analysis by buyer's guide Private Jet Card Comparisons

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The average hourly jet card rate in North America dropped 0.1% sequentially at the end of Q3 2025.Still, the private jet charter cost was up 1.4% from Q3 2024, according to the most recent analysis of private jet flight pricing by Private Jet Card Comparisons The buyer's guide to jet card, fractional, and membership programs tracks over 80 private jet flight providers with more than 500 programmatic options.There were over 41 updates to the Private Jet Card Comparisons database during the quarter. That compares to 33 updates in Q2.At the end of the most recent quarter in 2025, the average hourly guaranteed jet card rate stood at $11,257.The slight decrease comes despite strong demand approaching the record levels set in 2021 and 2022.However, Daily Minimums and Peak Days both increased during Q3 2025."While pricing is somewhat stable, there is a lot of discounting activity below the retail pricing we track. Our advice to subscribers after we run their analysis to determine which providers and programs best match their needs is to reach out to the relevant companies as there is generally an opportunity to negotiate flight credits and bonus hours in many cases," says Founder, President and Editor-in-Chief Doug Gollan, continuing, "Of course, the most important first step is ensuring the rules and policies of the programs match your needs, otherwise, no matter what the price and how much you negotiate, it could be an expensive mistake."For North American jet cards with guaranteed rates and guaranteed availability, they averaged $11,257 per hour at the end of Q3 2025. Without turboprops, the average hourly rate for jet cards was $11,602. Hourly pricing includes base rate, fuel surcharges, and 7.5% Federal Excise Tax.The pricing is also based on occupied hours, so the hourly rates include any charges for repositioning the airplane before or after the customer's flights."Many on-demand brokers and operators who don't offer guaranteed rate programs publish hourly rates that also apply to repositioning flights, so when the customer gets the actual quote, the costs are often double what they were led to believe," Gollan notes, adding, "Our research shows private flyers like the guaranteed rate programs by an 8-to-1 margin as it is easier to budget for and it eliminates the need to go back and forth with estimates and then hard quotes every time you want to fly."The average hourly jet card rates by aircraft category at the end of Q3 2025 were:- Turboprops at $6,4,18 per hour- Very Light Jets at $7,359 per hour- Light Jets at $8,309 per hour- Midsize Jets at $9,671 per hour- Super Midsize Jets at $12,447 per hour- Large Cabin Jets at $15,386 per hour- Ultra Long-Haul Jets at $19,222 per hourWhile pricing has stabilized, looking back, average hourly rates are currently 27.1% above 2019 pre-COVID levels.Gollan notes private jet inflation is roughly equivalent to overall price increases over the same period.Light Jet rates have seen the most significant increase, up 37.9% while Ultra Long-Haul Private Jet hourly rates are only 14.2% higher.Another factor impacting what flyers pay for their flights is the Daily Minimums.Daily Minimums are the minimum amount of flying time you are charged, even if your flights are less than the minimum.Overall, Daily Minimums increased sequentially from 83.7 minutes to 85.1 minutes, up 1.6%.Private Jet Card Comparisons' exclusive QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING enables members to compare flight pricing on an apples-to-apples basis, factoring in Daily Minimums, as well as taxes, fuel surcharges, membership fees, peak day surcharges, and other add-on expenses such as deicing that impact the final invoice.Also, the number of annual Peak Days increased quarter over quarter.Peak Days can result in surcharges, longer callouts, narrower cancellation windows, and the ability of providers to adjust your departure by several hours."Flying on Peak Days can often seem like a different program, and it is wise to avoid them," Gollan advises.Average annual Peak Days stood at 36.5 dates at the end of Q3, up 2.5% from Q2. Moreover, the average number of Peak Days is currently 60.1% higher than pre-COVID-2019.In terms of how far in advance flyers must book to get their guaranteed rates, the average for non-peak flights stood at 62.0 hours at the end of Q3, down from 63.2 hours at the end of Q2.

