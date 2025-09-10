JaDee Guidice joins Private Jet Card Comparisons as SVP, Chief Business Officer
Guidice will lead Private Jet Card Comparisons' sales efforts focused on expanding its Enterprise SolutionsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JaDee Guidice, a proven leader in luxury media, private aviation, partnerships, and sales, with more than 20 years of experience developing high-impact strategies for some of the world's most prestigious brands, has joined Private Jet Card Comparisons, the buyer's guide comparing fractional ownership, jet card, membership, and private jet charter programs.
Guidice is SVP, Chief Business Officer, a newly created position.
In her role, Guidice will be responsible for sales, including enterprise solutions and research.
Private Jet Card Comparisons has established itself as the authoritative source of data comparing private aviation flight options.
It provides paid subscribers the ability to request a custom analysis from its database of over 500 program options from more than 80 providers.
Subscribers can compare programs by more than 65 variables, from pricing to where and when they can fly, restrictions, extra charges, and the fine print details that are easy to miss.
The service is popular with everyone from first-time private flyers to private jet owners who use Private Jet Card Comparisons to source options when their aircraft isn't available or doesn't meet the mission.
Enterprise Solutions enable companies and individuals who serve UHNW clients to provide access to their best clients, saving them hours and weeks of research time and comparing relevant options so that they can buy confidently as informed consumers.
"Our subscribers fly privately to save time. Private Jet Card Comparisons saves them time during the buying process. I have known JaDee for a long time and have always respected her ability to build and lead successful sales teams, so I am thrilled to have her leading our growth phase," says Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief.
"Private Jet Card Comparisons has built an enviable record of helping UHNW consumers navigate the fine print of jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership while providing 5-star service. Our data-driven approach empowers our uber successful subscribers to make smart buying decisions," says JaDee Guidice, SVP, Chief Business Officer.
Guidice says Enterprise Solutions will be popular with wealth advisors, family office professionals, real estate developers and brokers, yacht brokers, and others whose clients are already flying privately or are interested in better understanding private aviation and identifying the best solutions to fit their needs.
"Our unique Decider Custom Analysis process enables high-net-worth users to tell us what they need via an online form they access from their smartphone. From our database of over 80 providers and more than 500 distinct options, we match them to the programs that fit their requirements based on rules and policies with side-by-side comparisons of key features," says Guidice.
Guidice began her career at Morgan Stanley as a Wealth Advisor in the Private Client Group, where she built a strong foundation in finance, client service, and wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.
In media, she has represented and driven growth for publications such as Four Seasons Magazine, Ettore Bugatti Magazine, The Ritz-Carlton Magazine, and Waldorf Astoria Magazine, establishing herself as a trusted connector of ultra-luxury brands, destinations, and discerning audiences.
Most recently, Guidice served as Senior Director of Sales at Outlier Jets, where she drove revenue growth and built trusted relationships with private aviation clients worldwide. Her success in connecting UHNW travelers with tailored aviation solutions further deepened her expertise in this highly specialized sector.
Her acclaimed Signature Faces of Innovation series honors business leaders who contribute to local economic development, pairing them with technology incubators and luxury sponsors, including Tesla, Armani/Casa, Ferretti Group, and Lamborghini.
In addition to her professional achievements, Guidice has served on the Board of the Miami Finance Forum, strengthening her ties across finance, private equity, and wealth management. She is also a dedicated volunteer with Paws4You, supporting animal rescue and advocacy in the Miami community.
Guidice brings this unique blend of financial expertise, private aviation leadership, luxury market experience, and community engagement to her new role at Private Jet Card Comparisons, where she is focused on advancing the company's mission of delivering transparent, data-driven insights to UHNW clients, family offices, and their advisors.
"Over the past 18 months we have been building out our analysis platform in anticipation of scaling our service while continuing to offer our users the high-touch personalized service and data-based comparisons they have come to appreciate," said Brett Berkley, COO and Membership Director, adding, "We have never had an outbound sales effort, so I am excited to have a pro like JaDee leading our sales expansion."
ABOUT PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONS
Save Time. Buy Confidently. Private Jet Card Comparisons Editor-in-Chief Doug Gollan was recently cited by Robb Report as Master in Luxury for Private Aviation. Founded in 2017, Private Jet Card Comparisons has helped over 7,000 consumers make educated buying decisions based on comparing program data. Paid subscribers to Private Jet Card Comparisons receive exclusive access to its database comparing over 500 jet card and fractional programs by more than 65 variables. They can also receive a custom analysis as part of their access that matches their needs to the rules and policies of the programs that best fit them. Additionally, they receive one-to-one support, premium content about the ins and outs of finding the right program, and other helpful resources. Know before you buy.
