Doug Gollan is editor-in-chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. The buyers guide enables subscribers to compare over 500 jet card, membership, and fractional ownership programs based on rules, policies, and pricing.

Luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report has named the founder and editor of Private Jet Card Comparisons, Doug Gollan, to its 'Masters of Luxury' for aviation.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder and principal of a South Florida-based company that helps wealthy individuals and companies nationwide sift through the fine print of jet card and fractional ownership contracts to find the best options for private flying needs has been named to Robb Report’s Masters of Luxury list. Private Jet Card Comparisons , a Miami, Florida-based service, saves subscribers hours and days of research time, enabling them to quickly figure out which of the more than 80 private jet companies that sell jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership have programs that fit their needs.Private Jet Card Comparisons maintains an updated database of over 500 program options and 40,000 data points, which can be compared across 65 different variables that influence which programs best fit a specific flyer’s needs.Subscribers answer a few questions about their needs for private flights, and Private Jet Card Comparisons provides them with an analysis report comparing the companies and specific programs that match their requirements.Robb Report writes, “Sometimes, no matter how smart, connected, and well-resourced you are, you simply need an expert—and not just any expert, but the rarefied insider other specialists call when they need help.”In selecting Private Jet Card Comparisons and its founder Doug Gollan to its Masters of Luxury for Aviation, the lifestyle publication noted, “The company has helped more than 7,000 clients—including many new to private aviation—navigate the dizzying landscape of 500-plus jet-card and fractional programs on the market. Locating the right one can be a challenge.”“It is truly an honor to be highlighted by Robb Report. What we do is unique. We use a data-driven approach that enables subscribers to save time by comparing the important details about policies, rules, and pricing that are often buried in the fine print of contracts that can run dozens of pages,” Gollan said.Unlike lead generation websites, Private Jet Card Comparisons does not accept referral fees or sell subscriber contact information to jet companies. Instead, it enables users to educate themselves on the differences between programs and understand how they fit with other options, such as full aircraft ownership or just chartering on a trip-by-trip basis.Gollan notes that more than 50% of subscribers who own their own jets also have jet cards or fractional shares to cover flights when their airplanes are not well-suited for the mission, are out of position, are down for maintenance, or pilots are unavailable.“I often say choosing private aviation solutions is like having multiple cars in your driveway. You don't have to choose just one. You might have a convertible for the beach and an SUV for the place at the lake,” Gollan says.“We work directly with consumers and collaboratively with wealth management firms, aviation attorneys, and even aircraft brokers to help end-users identify the best options for their needs,” he adds, calling Private Jet Card Comparisons “a private jet version of Match.com.”Earlier this year, Private Jet Card Comparisons introduced Enterprise subscriptions, designed explicitly for wealth management firms and banks that issue payment cards to high-net-worth individuals.“Being able to compare the rules, policies, and pricing helps consumers make educated decisions,” Gollan says, adding, “While the private jet flight providers have beautiful websites and brochures, many of the important details about what’s included, where you can fly, additional charges, and restrictions are in the fine print of contracts.”Gollan adds, “Private Jet Card Comparisons provides a true benefit for both consumers and flight providers. Flight providers spend a lot of time dealing with prospects who don’t fit their programs – that’s a big expense, while wealthy consumers who are willing to spend a lot of money to save time by flying privately get frustrated by how difficult it is to compare offerings, and the time it takes going back and forth with each company.”Private Jet Card Comparisons' DECIDER CUSTOMER ANALYSIS service enables subscribers to request a custom analysis based on their flying needs. Its exclusive QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING enables subscribers to compare head-to-head flight pricing, including daily minimums, extra charges for taxi time, fuel surcharges, excise tax, and membership fees.“Flying privately is like a time machine. We enjoy helping make the buying process easier. Being recognized as a Master of Luxury by Robb Report is truly exciting, and we are deeply grateful for this recognition. It is enjoyable to work in such a dynamic industry and to be able to serve our subscribers,” Gollan says.The annual subscription is $500 and includes all services.About PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is the go-to subscription-based consumer buyer's guide for navigating private aviation programs, including on-demand charters, jet sharing, jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. The platform offers over 500 program options from 80+ providers, featuring a database of 40,000+ data points that were updated more than 150 times in 2024 and 100 times in 2025. Subscribers can compare programs using 65+ variables, receive access to the industry's only QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool, and request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for their unique ﬂying needs. For more information, visit Private Jet Card Comparisons

