Government Communications on arrangements for Special Official Funeral of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa

Government wishes to update South Africans and the international community about the details for the Special Official Funeral of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa as follows:

1. Funeral Service

The late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 as declared by President Ramaphosa on the 8th of October 2025.

Category 2 entail ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service.

The funeral service will commence at 09h00 on Sunday, 12 October 2025, at the Siyabonga Sangweni Sport Complex in Kwa-Mbonambi, located at Dondotha, Kwesakwa Mthethwa, under the uMfolozi Local Municipality, north of Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

2. Condolence Books

Government encourages anyone who wishes to convey messages of condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Ambassador Mthethwa to do so online using this email address: condolences@gcis.gov.za

Alternatively, visit the following offices and public areas where condolence books are available:

The Union Buildings in Pretoria

Parliament of South Africa and Tuynhuys in Cape Town

OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg

King Shaka International Airport in Durban

Embassies in France and Pretoria

All Legislatures

ANC Headquarters

All Premiers’ Offices

3. Broadcast and Livestreaming

The funeral service will be broadcast live on various local television stations.

Mourners who may not able to physically attend the funeral service are advised to follow the proceedings through these channels. Additionally, the funeral service will be streamed live on the following government digital and social media platforms:

4. Photos and video materials

Photo and video products will be made available through Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Photo Editors WhatsApp group. For related support, journalists may contact Elmond Jiyane on 061 518 5201.

5. Accreditation

Accreditation will be issued at uMfolozi Local Municipality, 5 Bredelia Street, Kwa-Mbonambi, North of Richards Bay. The issuing schedule is as follows:

Saturday, 11 October 2025 – 15h00 to 19h00

Sunday, 12 October 2025 – 07h00 to 10h00

NB: Accreditation is required only for members of the media, invited guests, service providers, and support staff. All other mourners do not require accreditation to attend the funeral service.

6. Temporal Road Closures

On the day of the funeral, some roads will be temporarily closed on the routes between the funeral service venue and the burial site to allow for uninterrupted movement of the cortege.

Government cautions motorists about possible slow traffic movement during these times and wishes to apologies for the inconvenience that this may cause.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147