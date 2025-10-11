Rebellion Records Secures Seven-Figure Investment from Too Lost to Power Growth & New Signings

Rebellion Records has entered into a multi-million dollar partnership with music technology company Too Lost.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebellion Records, the independent label co-founded by artist and CEO Michael Turner (PLVTINUM) and manager/COO Daniel Nall, has entered into a multi-million dollar partnership with music technology company Too Lost The deal will combine a significant capital investment with Too Lost’s distribution and rights management technology to support Rebellion’s fast-paced artist development model.Since it’s founding in 2023, the label has centered its strategy on user-generated content and TikTok-driven virality. This approach has yielded more than 5 billion streams and nearly eight figures in revenue. Breakout campaigns include Chris Grey, who grew form 100,000 to over 6 million monthly Spotify listeners and earned a JUNO Award nomination in his first year at the label. VANA’s single “Beg” topped Octane Radio and surpassed more than 30 million streams.“Michael and the Rebellion team have an incredible vision to build artists up by focusing heavily on user-generated social engagement,” said Gregory Hirschhorn, CEO of Too Lost. “The team has extraordinary taste and a fantastic track record. Too Lost’s investment and our larger partnership will help Rebellion reach new heights.”Too Lost sees a natural alignment in the partnership as Rebellion seeks to grow its roster. “Michael and the Rebellion team have an incredible vision to build artists up by focusing heavily on user-generated social engagement. The team has extraordinary taste and a vision that is aligned with the technology and services that Too Lost can offer.” This focus aligns with Too Lost’s core expertise in digital distribution and rights management.The collaboration has already shown signs of aggressive execution. “Rebellion has already been very aggressive with new signings, leveraging the resources we are providing in intelligent and innovative ways,” Too Lost continues. With capital behind new talent and access to digital tools enabling scalable growth, both companies aim to create a more agile system for artists entering the independent space.For Too Lost, the agreement reinforces its strategy to partner with operators who bring taste, vision, and a complementary approach to its services. For Rebellion, the partnership represents a step toward building an infrastructure that emphasizes artist visibility, community engagement, and long-term career value.Michael Turner sees the collaboration as a way to supercharge the label’s reach. “Too Lost brings best-in-class distribution technology, financial firepower, and a shared appetite to break molds to this partnership,” Turner said. “With our teams aligned, we’ll leverage our viral engine at scale, sign zeitgeist artists, and move faster than the industry can copy.”The agreement follows other high-profile alliances for Rebellion Records, including a joint venture with 10K Projects and a publishing deal with Warner Chappell. With viral marketing as a core competency, Rebellion continues to position itself as a disruptive player in the artist development space, particularly for entrepreneurial acts in alternative pop.Founded in New York City by Turner, one of the largest independent artists in the world, the label has produced multiple platinum certifications, global chart success, and more than 20 billion video views on social platforms in only two years. Artists under its banner have landed on Spotify’s viral charts, reached number one at radio, appeared on Billboard rankings across several territories, and secured long-term editorial playlist support.

