Too Lost Backs AntiFragile Equity Partners in Seven-Figure Music IP Deal

Too Lost invests in AntiFragile Equity Partners

Too Lost has made a seven-figure strategic investment in AntiFragile Equity Partners, a music rights acquisition startup based in New York.

This investment isn’t just capital. It’s strategic rocket fuel.” — Tom Sarig, AntiFragile Equity Partners

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Lost has made a seven-figure strategic investment in AntiFragile Equity Partners , a music rights acquisition startup based in New York. The partnership brings together Too Lost’s digital music distribution and publishing infrastructure with AntiFragile’s focus on acquiring and monetizing catalogs from mid-tier artists.Founded by music industry executive Tom Sarig, AntiFragile Equity Partners specializes in purchasing both master and publishing rights from artists with steady followings and under-monetized assets. The company leverages data-driven methods—including social advertising, playlisting campaigns, and AI-based analytics—to increase streaming and sync revenue across its catalog."We’ve admired what Too Lost has built from the ground up: artist-first, tech-native, and fiercely independent,” Tom Sarig explains. "This investment isn’t just capital. It’s strategic rocket fuel that brings us closer to our mission: unlocking value from overlooked music rights and delivering elevated returns to creators and investors alike."With 28 years in the music industry, Sarig’s career spans roles as an A&R executive for labels like MCA/Universal, TVT Records, Arista Records, and A&M Records. He's also the founder & CEO of the management company Esther Creative Group, working with artists including Lou Reed, Bryan Ferry, Violent Femmes, CAKE, Rickie Lee Jones, She Wants Revenge, The Gaslight Anthem, Kishi Bashi, Against Me!, Bebel Gilberto, Os Mutantes, Miranda Cosgrove and others. Since 2017 he founded and has been growing AntiFragile Music and SarigSongs, which have supported independent talent including Cannons, Mipso, Jake Isaac, Fox Stevenson, Jamie Drake, and many others.“AntiFragile is building something we deeply believe in: a new kind of music IP investment company focused on the long tail, not the top 1%,” Too Lost CEO Gregory Hirschhorn described “Tom has an incredible track record, and we’re excited to back his vision of empowering artists and catalog owners in the new music economy.”Founded in 2020, Too Lost is an independent technology-driven distribution and publishing platform serving more than 400,000 artists and labels. The company provides access to over 450 digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok and major global DSPs.Founded in 2024, AntiFragile Equity Partners operates as a record label and publishing company focused on acquiring and enhancing under-leveraged music catalogs. The company uses proprietary marketing, sync licensing, playlist management, and AI-based strategies to maximize streaming and licensing potential.

