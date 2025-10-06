Music Reports Launches Trakdex Following Blokur Acquisition to Address Music Royalty ‘Black Box’ Problem

Music Reports has unveiled Trakdex, a new tool developed to tackle the longstanding royalty ‘black box’ issue in the music industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music Reports has unveiled Trakdex, a new tool developed to tackle the longstanding royalty ‘black box’ issue in the music industry. This follows the company’s 2024 acquisition of Blokur, a London-based music data company specializing in graph-theory matching technology that identifies unclaimed publishing royalties at scale.The development comes at a critical time for the music industry. According to a recent Digital Music News report, “fraud is rampant, detection is inconsistent, and billions are at stake—with no clear industry estimate of how much is being siphoned away.” Duplicate claims, shell entities, and inaccurate registrations have created widespread challenges for songwriters, publishers, labels, and digital service providers (DSPs).Music Reports, a leading independent provider of music rights administration, has long emphasized accuracy and transparency in royalty accounting. Its proprietary Songdex registry is billed as “the world’s largest and most comprehensive registry of music rights and related business information.” Songdex contains hundreds of millions of sound recordings, compositions, ownership shares, and payment preferences as data points.The integration of Blokur’s matching technology into Music Reports’ system has resulted in measurable improvements. “When we undertook this project, we’d have been excited about two or three percentage points of matching improvement,” said Aaron Partington, CTO of Music Reports. “We were blown away when our results showed a full ten percentage point improvement on our baseline match rate. Even better, when they vetted the results, our Copyright Research team found that we had improved the quality of our matches too, leading to vastly better monetization for copyright owners.”With Trakdex now operational, Music Reports is streamlining the process of matching recordings to compositions and their rightful owners. The tool helps identify royalties lost to the ‘black box’—unallocated funds caused by unmatched or misattributed works. Rights holders who use Music Reports’ catalog auditing tools can now leverage Trakdex alongside the Songdex Claiming System, which has matched over six million tracks since 2016, and a new black box discovery feature designed to simplify royalty recovery efforts.Music Reports services major DSPs including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Peloton, while also providing solutions to publishers, collective management organizations (CMOs), and performing rights organizations (PROs). Unlike membership-based collectives, Music Reports works under vendor agreements that enable it to operate with neutrality. The company has invested nearly $10 million over the last three years to develop new solutions like Trakdex, reinforcing its position as a leader in transparent music rights administration.About Music ReportsMusic Reports is the leading independent administrator of music rights, offering neutral, technology-driven solutions for rights holders and licensees. Founded more than 30 years ago, the company developed Songdex, the world’s most comprehensive rights database, which supports precise royalty distribution, catalog management, and reporting. Today, Music Reports provides services for global DSPs, publishers, PROs, and CMOs to ensure accurate and timely royalty payments across the music industry.

