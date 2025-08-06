Marissa Lowman Joins ManhattanBNB Board of Directors to Help Accelerate Tech-Enabled Growth

Marissa Lowman Joins ManhattanBNB Board of Directors

Seasoned startup advisor and venture ecosystem leader brings deep expertise in scaling tech platforms and empowering small-scale entrepreneurs.

ManhattanBNB is building something truly different in the short-term rental space. I'm excited to support the team as they continue to scale with purpose.” — Marissa Lowman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManhattanBNB www.manhattanbnb.com ), a pioneering vacation rental advertising platform founded and run by New York City-area property hosts, is proud to announce the appointment of Marissa Lowman to its Board of Directors.Lowman is a highly respected leader in the New York startup ecosystem with over a decade of experience launching and advising venture-backed, tech-enabled companies across fintech, healthcare, and workforce development. Through her firm Lowman Growth Advisors, she provides strategic counsel to funds and startups on go-to-market strategy, operations, and scaling impact.Previously, she led the Future of Work practice at Village Capital, where she built and expanded accelerator programs supporting early-stage startups in reskilling, upskilling, and economic mobility. Her portfolio work resulted in multiple successful exits and a significant increase in post-program fundraising. She has also worked closely with Discover Bank to launch its first $36M venture fund, investing in financial health startups, and advising C-suite leaders on investment and innovation strategy.Lowman's appointment underscores ManhattanBNB's commitment to responsible growth, community empowerment, and building technology that supports small-scale entrepreneurs—its hosts. She brings a rare combination of strategic clarity and operational experience, and understands what it takes to launch and scale platforms that drive both business value and real-world impact. Her background working with venture funds, fintech startups, and mission-driven tech companies aligns perfectly with ManhattanBNB’s vision to empower independent hosts and reimagine urban hospitality."I'm thrilled to join the board of a company that's so deeply aligned with my passions—technology, economic empowerment, and innovation that matters," said Lowman. "ManhattanBNB is building something truly different in the short-term rental space. I'm excited to support the team as they continue to scale with purpose."ManhattanBNB is scaling rapidly across the five boroughs and greater NYC metro area, offering guests authentic local stays while helping hosts grow their businesses on their own terms. With Lowman's expertise in ecosystem building, partnership development, and fund strategy, the company is well-positioned to deepen its tech infrastructure and expand host support services.Marissa holds an MBA from Cornell Tech with a focus on product management and entrepreneurship, and a BA from Johns Hopkins University.To learn more, visit www.manhattanbnb.com About ManhattanBNBManhattanBNB is a unique vacation rental advertising platform rooted in a partnership with New York City-area hosts. Dedicated to providing guests with memorable stays and hosts with operational autonomy, ManhattanBNB connects travelers with local, authentic accommodations that showcase the best of New York City. For more information, visit www.manhattanbnb.com Press contacthello@manhattanbnb.com

