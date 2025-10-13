Chad Nicholas, Revered Horror Author, Turns Beloved Fairy Tales Spooky in One Grimm Night: Preorder is Available

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Halloween, horror enthusiasts, prepare for an unforgettable night. Acclaimed author Chad Nicholas introduces a chilling new tale in One Grimm Night, a novel that twists familiar fairy tales into a single, spine-tingling experience. One Grimm Night is now available for preorder on Amazon, with the official release date set for October 21, 2025. Fans of horror, suspense, and twisted storytelling can secure their copy now for a truly frightening reading adventure.

To preorder copies of One Grimm Night, click here: https://a.co/d/iL4rj6J

"It's been a long journey, and I'm thrilled to finally release this book," exclaims Nicholas. "One Grimm Night is based on popular fairy tales, but with a chilling twist. All the characters are ones readers know and recognize, yet you've never seen them like this before. The story traps these familiar legends together in unexpected ways, weaving suspense, mystery, and horror into a scary tale unlike any other."

Curious what horrors await in One Grimm Night? Watch the full preview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueQhJtn8U7M

Familiar faces from classic fairy tales are brought together in an unexpected way. As hidden secrets surface and true horrors unfold, the characters readers thought they knew reveal sides they’ve never seen before.

"In One Grimm Night, you’ve got six strangers all stuck in one cabin during a storm: a girl in red running from a monster, an old recluse hiding from his past, a mysterious stranger who seems to have come straight from the forest, a blind prince lost in darkness, a scarred woman in a bloodstained dress, and a sweet old lady offering shelter. Each has secrets, each has fears, and by the end of the night, nothing will be the same," Nicholas warns.

As the night unfolds, hidden monsters emerge, long-buried secrets rise to the surface, and the true horror begins. With nowhere left to run and no way to escape, the survivors are forced to confront the ultimate question: can they survive One Grimm Night?

“You’ve heard the fairy tales,” Nicholas warns, “but the legends lied. Every horrifying story, every whispered warning about haunted forests and foolish wanderers… it all happened on a single night.”

About the Author

Chad Nicholas is a thriller, mystery, and horror author whose work pushes the boundaries of genre storytelling. Known for his cinematic style and unflinching narratives, Nicholas made his debut with Nightmare in 2020, followed by the genre-blending thriller Shade in 2021, and his most commercially successful release, The Animal, in 2023.

Nicholas holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UT Tyler, a background that informs the meticulous detail and tension in his writing. Outside of writing, he enjoys movies, comic books, classic superhero cartoons, and collecting action figures. A lifelong gamer, he was once ranked #1 worldwide on the Teen Titan Challenge Map in Batman: Arkham Knight, a badge of honor he proudly keeps.

For more information about Chad Nicholas and his dread-inducing work, visit https://www.thechadnicholas.com

Preorder One Grimm Night now on Amazon: https://a.co/d/iL4rj6J

To learn more about Chad Nicholas and his spine-chilling work, click here: https://www.thechadnicholas.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

