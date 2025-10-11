Global Impact Forum Partner to Shape the Future of Work and Education

Photo of the ARM Institute Tour during the FWFA Spring Forum 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Impact Forum (TGIF) will return to Pittsburgh November 3 - 5, 2025, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. This year’s event will feature the Future of Work Faculty Association (FWFA), a regional consortium of higher education institutions collaborating with industry and workforce leaders to prepare students for the evolving demands of the tech-driven economy.

With the theme “Workforce Readiness in the Age of AI and Automation,” TGIF 2025 will address the urgent need for collaboration across sectors as emerging technologies transform industries and redefine the skills required for success. TGIF will feature keynote speakers, interactive workshops, applied research presentations and opportunities for faculty, researchers and business leaders to co-create strategies that support both economic growth and educational innovation.

The FWFA brings together faculty and administrators from more than 30 colleges and universities across Southwestern Pennsylvania. Since its founding in 2023, the Association has brought together hundreds of educators and industry professionals to explore technology integration in classrooms, workforce preparation and collaborative research that bridges the gap between higher education and business needs.

“The Global Impact Forum will bring educators, industry leaders, community partners, government officials, investors, and youth together around a shared table to shape solutions that prepare people of all ages for success in a rapidly changing workforce,” said Justin Aglio, associate vice president for Penn State Outreach and executive director of the Readiness Institute at Penn State. “Attendees will leave inspired and equipped with actionable ideas to drive impact — whether in classrooms, boardrooms, communities, investment strategies, or policy platforms. New this year, TGIF is partnering with the Future of Work Faculty Association, Pittsburgh Tech Week, and Robotics and AI Discovery Day to amplify the cross-sector experience and extend the reach of this unparalleled convening.”

Highlights of the 2025 conference include:

Living Lab Sessions, where FWFA researchers and industry partners will collaborate in real time on applied workforce and education challenges.

The Idea Expo, sponsored by FWFA, a showcase of innovative projects, prototypes and research with potential to shape the next wave of workforce and community impact.

Cross-sector dialogues on topics ranging from AI literacy and ethics to inclusive leadership, sustainability and technology-driven storytelling.

CEU-accredited learning opportunities aligned with professional standards for educators, industry leaders and workforce professionals.

The Global Impact Forum and FWFA’s collaboration reflects the urgency of preparing a workforce that is not only technically skilled but also adaptable, creative and ethically grounded. By bringing together voices from education, business and policy, TGIF builds a strong foundation for future-ready innovation and sustainable economic development in Southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond.

About the Future of Work Faculty Association (FWFA):

The Future of Work Faculty Association (FWFA) is a collaborative network of higher education leaders, faculty members and community partners in Southwestern Pennsylvania (SWPA). Together, the Association seeks to shape the region’s future workforce by connecting education, technology and industry in meaningful and lasting ways.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.