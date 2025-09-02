Building Smarter Supply Chains: Stratasys and Tronix3D to Host Advanced Manufacturing Event in Pittsburgh

Building Smarter Supply Chains

Building Smarter Supply Chains: Localized, Sustainable, and Ready for Innovation on September 18, 2025, at the OneValley Roundhouse in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratasys, a global leader in 3D printing solutions, and Tronix3D, a precision-driven additive manufacturing firm, will co-host Building Smarter Supply Chains: Localized, Sustainable, and Ready for Innovation on September 18, 2025, at the OneValley Roundhouse in Pittsburgh.

The half-day event will bring together leaders from robotics, energy, defense, advanced manufacturing, and automotive to showcase how regional manufacturing ecosystems are leveraging advanced technologies to strengthen supply chains, reduce risk, and accelerate product development.

This exclusive program will highlight how companies across critical industries are adopting localized production models and additive manufacturing strategies to drive innovation and resilience in today’s unpredictable supply chain environment. The event will feature expert panel discussions, case studies, and technologies, including solutions such as HP Multi Jet Fusion, high-performance polymers, and Cold Metal Fusion titanium printing. ​We’ll also introduce Tronix3D’s ReLife initiative, a growing partnership focused on material reuse and circularity within the additive manufacturing space.

Speakers, Participants, and Moderators include: Jennifer Apicella - Executive Director, Pittsburgh Robotics Network; Chris Adams - Operations Director, CMU Manufacturing Futures Institute; ​Fadi Abro - Sr. Global Director of Automotive & Mobility, Stratasys; ​Jason Borgesi - Director of Supply Chain Management, Re:Build Manufacturing; Chris Gassman - Executive Director, PITT Institute for Sustainable Business; ​Liz Caruso - Local DoD Expert & Ecosystem Connector; Scot MacTaggart - Business Consultant and Technology Leader; and Elizabeth Henry - Founder & Principal, Henry General Strategies, Roger Nasci - Cofounder & COO, Hellbender

Alongside the programming, attendees will have opportunities for high-impact networking with engineers, founders, and decision-makers shaping the future of physical product development in the Pittsburgh region and beyond.

The event will run from 2:00–5:00 PM, followed by a networking happy hour from 5:00–7:00 PM. Participants will leave with actionable insights into how additive manufacturing and regional collaboration can compress development timelines, reduce costs, and unlock new strategies that balance environmental sustainability with economic growth.

Building Smarter Supply Chains: Localized, Sustainable, and Ready for Innovation will take place at the OneValley Roundhouse in Pittsburgh, PA. Registration is open now at https://lu.ma/q6gh0qjl.

About Tronix3D

Tronix3D is a precision-driven additive manufacturing partner specializing in low-volume production, rapid prototyping, and design-for-additive consulting. Serving industries like aerospace, robotics, medical, energy, and defense, Tronix3D helps companies bring complex, high-performance parts to market faster.

With in-house technologies spanning HP Multi Jet Fusion, Cold Metal Fusion (titanium), high-performance FDM (PEEK, ULTEM™, PEKK), and ultra-precise resin-based printing, Tronix3D enables agile product development and cost-effective production.

What sets Tronix3D apart is its integrated approach—offering not just parts, but engineering solutions that accelerate development cycles, reduce supply chain risk, and support breakthrough innovation in physical products. Learn more at www.tronix3d.com

