Manchester’s Power Couple: Honoring the Legacy of Rev. James ‘Jimmy Joe’ Robinson & Dr. Betty Hord Robinson

Honoring Rev. James "Jimmy Joe" & Dr. Betty Hord Robinson: Manchester's trailblazing couple who build a legacy of learning, love and community.

Leadership is not about titles, positions, or recognition. It is about people. It is about lifting others, inspiring them, and creating space where their gifts can grow.” — Reverend James J. Robinson

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of Pittsburgh’s Northside, the story of Manchester is inseparable from two remarkable people: Rev. James J. “Jimmy Joe” Robinson and Dr. Betty Hord Robinson. Together, they were more than husband and wife, they were visionaries, pioneers, and builders of opportunity. For decades, they poured their energy into creating spaces where children could learn, grow, and dream. Their legacy endures in every corner of Manchester Youth Development Center (MYDC), Manchester Academic Charter School (MACS), and throughout the community.

Breaking Barriers, Building Futures

Rev. James J. Robinson was a trailblazer long before MYDC opened its doors. In 1945, he became the first Black varsity football player at the University of Pittsburgh, leading the team in rushing, receiving, and scoring. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1950, he postponed his NFL career to serve in the Korean War. Upon returning, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before dedicating his life to ministry and community leadership.

Dr. Betty Hord Robinson was equally groundbreaking. In 1955, she became the first Black teacher at Beltzhoover Elementary School, knowing her performance would determine whether other Black teachers were hired. She not only succeeded… she excelled. Later, she taught at Manchester Elementary and Frick School, holding high standards while nurturing students with deep care.

Together, they turned faith, courage, and conviction into a blueprint for justice and community renewal. In 1968, following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, they transformed a former plumbing warehouse into the Bidwell Music Education Recreation Center (today known as MYDC), a safe space for children and families during turbulent times.

Beyond education, the Robinsons became central figures in protecting Manchester from urban renewal projects that threatened to displace Black families. As pastor of Bidwell Presbyterian Church, Rev. Robinson led housing reform and community organizing efforts, while Dr. Robinson fought to ensure neighborhood schools remained accessible and equitable. Their leadership preserved Manchester’s historic roots and built an enduring model of empowerment through education, housing advocacy, and civil rights… foundations that define MYDC, Training Wheels Preschool, Camp Choice, and MACS today.

Founding a Safe Haven in Manchester

The Robinsons turned grief into action after Dr. King’s death, creating MYDC as a refuge for children and families. Under their leadership, the organization grew into a lifeline for generations:

- Training Wheels Preschool provides 3–5-year-olds with a strong academic start.

- Afterschool programs offer school-age youth structure, learning support, enrichment, and recreation.

- Camp Choice gives children summers filled with exploration and fun.

- Manchester Academic Charter School (MACS) fulfilled their vision of high-quality, neighborhood-based education. In 2008, the school received national recognition as a Blue Ribbon School.

Leaders Who Put People First

The Robinsons believed leadership was never about titles.

Rev. Robinson said it best: “Leadership is not about titles, positions, or recognition. It is about people… about lifting others, inspiring them, and creating space where their gifts can grow.”

For him, MYDC was a community of children, parents, and neighbors, each with unique gifts worth nurturing.

Dr. Robinson, affectionately known as “Gram,” shared that same philosophy at MACS. In every interaction with parents and staff, her focus was constant: “It’s not about you, it’s about the children.” Together, they embodied a style of leadership rooted in service, dignity, and love.

Their Passing, Their Legacy

Rev. James J. Robinson passed away on July 14, 2025, at the age of 97, leaving behind a legacy of vision, faith, and service that continues to guide Manchester today. Just weeks later, on September 3, 2025, his beloved wife, Dr. Betty Hord Robinson, affectionately known as “Gram,” passed peacefully at age 96, surrounded by family. Her impact endures in every classroom she built and every child she inspired. Their photograph, which now hangs in the entry hall of 1214 Liverpool Street, is a lasting reminder that Manchester’s past, present, and future were shaped by two extraordinary people who gave everything to their community, family, and generations of children.

Manchester’s Power Couple

Together, Rev. James and Dr. Betty Robinson were truly Manchester’s power couple. Their love for each other was matched only by their devotion to the community they served. They proved that when you put people first and children at the center, entire communities can be transformed.

