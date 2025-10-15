Easterseals Oregon Named One of the 100 Best Nonprofits to Work for in Oregon for the Second Year in a Row

Easterseals Oregon is one of the 100 Best Nonprofts in Oregon for 2025

Our team shows up with full hearts to support children and adults with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and underserved Oregonians—this honor celebrates their incredible commitment and impact.” — Kristen Rantz, President & CEO, Easterseals Oregon

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easterseals Oregon has been named one of the “100 Best Nonprofits to Work for in Oregon” by Oregon Business magazine for the second consecutive year. The honor underscores the organization’s commitment to creating a positive, heart-led workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired.“This award reflects the passion and compassion of our incredible team,” said Kristen Rantz, President & CEO of Easterseals Oregon. “Every day, our staff shows up with full hearts to support children and adults with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and underserved individuals across Oregon. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to our mission.”Board Chair Jennifer Sandberg added: “When our employees thrive, our programs thrive — and that means stronger communities, greater impact, and brighter futures for the people we serve.”Easterseals Oregon employs more than 75 individuals across the state, serving over 2,000 Oregonians each year through employment services, housing support, summer camps, veteran reintegration, and programs that build independence and belonging.The annual “100 Best Nonprofits” list, compiled by Oregon Business, highlights organizations that excel in workplace satisfaction, employee engagement, and organizational culture. Easterseals Oregon will be featured in the October 2025 issue.For more information, visit https://oregon.easterseals.com/

