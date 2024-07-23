Rachel DeRosia Elected to Serve on the Board of Directors for Easterseals Oregon
Easterseals Oregon is pleased to announce the election of Milwaukie resident Rachel DeRosia to its Board of Directors.
Easterseals Oregon is pleased to announce the election of Milwaukie resident Rachel DeRosia to its Board of Directors. Rachel brings a wealth of experience and a passionate commitment to advocating for individuals with disabilities, making her a valuable addition to the nonprofit organization's volunteer leadership.
Rachel DeRosia is a distinguished community leader with a long-standing dedication to social causes. She has an extensive background in community service and working with nonprofit organizations, having worked for over 23 years in the Community Affairs Department of Portland General Electric.
For over 16 years, Rachel DeRosia has been a steadfast supporter and volunteer for Easterseals Oregon. Every year, she inspires her peers at PGE to volunteer and support our annual BLOOMFEST fundraiser. This past March, she was recognized at the BLOOMFEST BALL for her outstanding loyalty and dedication to improving the lives of the children, adults, seniors, and Veterans served by Easterseals Oregon.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rachel DeRosia to our Board of Directors," said Easterseals Oregon Board Chair Alan Crouch. "Her proven leadership and dedication to creating inclusive communities align perfectly with our goals. We are confident that her insights and experience will help us enhance our programs and services, benefiting countless individuals and families across Oregon."
Rachel DeRosia expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating, "I am honored to join the Easterseals Oregon Board of Directors. This organization has a profound impact on the lives of so many, and I am excited to contribute to its mission. Together, we will continue to break down barriers and create opportunities for people with disabilities."
Easterseals Oregon is a leading nonprofit provider of services for individuals with disabilities, Veterans, seniors, and their families. The organization offers a wide range of programs, including housing, education, workforce training and development, camp, and recreation. The addition of Rachel DeRosia to the Board of Directors marks a significant step in the organization's ongoing efforts to expand its reach and impact.
For more information about Easterseals Oregon and its programs, please visit www.easterseals.com/oregon.
