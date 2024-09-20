LtCol Jim Cameron, USMC (Retired), Elected to the Board of Directors of Easterseals Oregon

LtCol Jim Cameron, USMC (Retired), has been elected to serve on the Easterseals Oregon Board of Directors

LtCol Cameron’s distinguished military career, spanning over 20 years of service with the US Marine Corps, has equipped him with exceptional leadership skills.

His deep understanding of the challenges faced by Veterans, combined with his passion for public service, will greatly enhance our efforts to provide critical support to Veterans and families in need.” — Kristen Rantz, Pres. & CEO, Easterseals Oregon

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easterseals Oregon is pleased to announce the appointment of Portland resident LtCol Jim Cameron, USMC (Retired), to its Board of Directors. LtCol Cameron brings decades of executive business experience, leadership, military service, and community engagement to the organization, making him an asset to the Easterseals mission of serving individuals with disabilities, veterans, and vulnerable populations throughout Oregon.LtCol Cameron’s distinguished military career, spanning over 20 years of service with the United States Marine Corps, has equipped him with exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and problem-solving skills. Following his retirement, LtCol Cameron has continued to serve his community, particularly focusing on initiatives that support Veterans and their families, making his appointment to the Easterseals Oregon Board of Directors a natural fit.“We are honored to welcome LtCol Jim Cameron to our Board of Directors,” said Kristen Rantz, President and CEO of Easterseals Oregon. “His deep understanding of the challenges faced by Veterans, combined with his passion for public service, will greatly enhance our efforts to provide critical resources and support to Veterans and their families in need. His leadership will be pivotal in advancing our mission.”LtCol Cameron expressed his excitement about joining the Board, stating, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a meaningful organization. Easterseals Oregon’s work in empowering Veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other underserved communities aligns closely with my own values. I look forward to collaborating with the board and staff to further these efforts.”Easterseals Oregon has a long-standing tradition of serving Veterans and people with disabilities through a wide range of programs and services, including employment assistance, housing support, and youth services. With LtCol Cameron on the Board, the organization looks forward to enhancing its Veteran-focused initiatives and expanding its reach in Oregon’s military community.As a member of the Board of Directors, LtCol Jim Cameron will work alongside other dedicated community leaders to shape Easterseals Oregon’s strategic direction, helping to ensure the continued success and growth of the organization’s essential programs.About Easterseals OregonEasterseals Oregon has been a leading nonprofit organization in the state for over 77 years, providing essential programs and services that empower children and adults with disabilities, Veterans, and seniors in urgent need. The organization focuses on building a more inclusive, equitable community through programs that provide high-quality job training and employment services, housing, recreation, connection to their community, and other critical services. For more information about Easterseals Oregon and its programs, visit www.easterseals.com/oregon/

