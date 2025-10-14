Nothreat Accepted into CMS equIP Global Accelerator Programme

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat™ , a UK-based AI cybersecurity company, has joined equIP , the global accelerator programme run by CMS , one of the world’s largest law firms.CMS equIP is designed to help high-growth, IP-rich startups scale globally by providing legal advice, strategic guidance, and exposure to key industry participants. The initiative delivers startups lower-cost legal guidance, IP health checks, corporate and employment law guidance, as well as investor and industry partner introductions in more than 30 jurisdictions. CMS describes equIP as a long-term partner for founders: helping to create a solid legal foundation, reduce risks in uncharted regulatory areas, and prepare companies for Series A financing and beyond. Since its formation in 2015, CMS equIP has served over 200 members worldwide, including numerous investment rounds and several successful exits.“We’re proud to join the CMS equIP programme, which gives us access to world-class legal expertise and a powerful global network,” said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat. “This partnership will help us protect and scale our intellectual property as we expand internationally — strengthening our mission to deliver AI-powered cybersecurity that meets the demands of a fast-changing threat landscape.”The equIP membership complements Nothreat’s rapid international expansion. In recent months, the company joined the Grow London Global Cohort 7 and the Google for Startups Cloud Program, adding to its growing portfolio of strategic partnerships designed to accelerate global growth. Looking ahead, the Nothreat team plans to strengthen its presence across Europe, scale partnerships with enterprises in finance, healthcare, and energy, and expand its research collaborations in AI-driven threat prevention.Nothreat’s solutions have been validated in some of the world’s most demanding environments through strategic collaborations. With Lenovo, Nothreat embeds its AIoT Defender firewall into ThinkEdge devices, delivering built-in protection at the edge. In partnership with Proxima Tech, the company powers one of Azerbaijan’s most advanced managed Security Operations Centers, providing large-scale threat monitoring for major enterprises. Through a strategic alliance with Azerconnect Group, the official connectivity provider of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), Nothreat technologies were deployed to secure the event’s digital infrastructure, ensuring resilience against sophisticated cyber threats. In the sports and entertainment sector, Nothreat protects ticketing systems, fan data, player infrastructure, and live event operations through partnerships with ISD Dubai Sports City, Qarabağ FK, and Pafos FC.Contactinfo@nothreat.ioAbout CMSCMS is one of the largest law firms in the world, with more than 90 offices across 50+ countries and over 7,200 lawyers. The firm advises businesses of all sizes on navigating rapidly changing industries, disruptive business models, and evolving regulation. Guided by its philosophy of Future Facing Law, CMS combines deep sector expertise with a next-generation mindset — delivering practical, business-focused legal advice, innovative processes, and scalable solutions that help clients face the future with confidence.About NothreatNothreat is an AI-powered cybersecurity company delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today’s most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform — an autonomous, self-learning system built on continuous incremental learning, enabling it to adapt to new attacks without forgetting prior knowledge. It solves the longstanding plasticity–stability dilemma in machine learning and requires no human intervention in the training loop, ensuring both adaptability and consistency in defense.The platform powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies that span protection of both web and IoT infrastructure. These include CyberEcho, an AI-driven deception system; AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for connected environments; and AI Analyzer — a generative agent that supports security teams by interpreting incidents, surfacing context, and automating reporting. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs, delivering over 99% detection accuracy while reducing false positives to below 1%.

