Nothreat Expands to South Africa to Strengthen AI-Driven Cyber Defense Across the Region

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat™ , a UK-based AI cybersecurity company, today announced the opening of its new regional representative office in South Africa. This strategic expansion marks the company’s commitment to supporting enterprises and governments across Africa with advanced, autonomous cyber defense technologies.Africa’s cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly. According to KPMG’s Africa Cyber Security Outlook , organisations across the continent are experiencing year-on-year growth in both the volume and sophistication of attacks, driven by rapid digitisation and expanding digital infrastructure. South Africa remains one of the most heavily targeted markets: according to SOCRadar , the country accounted for 94.64% of all ransomware victims in 2023, and over 91% of region-specific dark-web threat activity was linked to South Africa — highlighting the disproportionate concentration of high-severity attacks. The concentration of high-impact attacks highlights the urgent need for more precise, autonomous and transparent defensive capabilities.Nothreat’s Platform combines US-patented Deception technology with continuous-learning AI to deliver real-time detection, near zero-false-positive accuracy, and regulator-grade transparency. This unique capability enables preemptive threat anticipation, allowing African enterprises to act before compromise, reduce alert fatigue, and achieve verifiable efficiency gains across their SOC operations.“South Africa is strategic for us because it has the continent’s most complex mix of regulated industries, high-value fintech, and critical national infrastructure, and these deserve world-class signal-to-noise in defence. AI is now the only realistic path to radically lifting defence efficiency and we are focused on verifiable accuracy, auditability and safe automation, precision over noise and including preemptive cybersecurity technologies like predictive threat intelligence and advanced deception,” — said Emmy Leeka, Partner Nothreat Africa, who brings extensive experience in enterprise transformation across the mining, critical infrastructure, and equipment distribution sectors.With its presence in South Africa, Nothreat will collaborate with local partners, regulators, and enterprise customers to enhance the region’s cybersecurity resilience through innovation, skills development, and technology transfer. The company’s unified platform delivers autonomous threat prevention, real-time deception, and AI-driven analytics that protect organizations before, during, and after an attack — at scale and with verifiable accuracy.Nothreat’s expansion into Africa follows a series of strategic moves in 2025, including partnerships in the Middle East and Europe, positioning the company as one of the fastest-growing players in the autonomous cybersecurity sector. With Lenovo, Nothreat embeds its AIoT Defender firewall into ThinkEdge devices, delivering built-in protection at the edge. In partnership with Proxima Tech, the company powers one of Azerbaijan’s most advanced managed Security Operations Centers, providing large-scale threat monitoring for major enterprises. Through a strategic alliance with Azerconnect Group, the official connectivity provider of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).__________________About NothreatNothreat is an AI-powered cybersecurity company delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today’s most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform, which uses continuous incremental learning to adapt to new attacks without catastrophic forgetting, solving the long-standing plasticity–stability dilemma and removing the need for human involvement in the training loop. The platform enables preemptive cybersecurity, anticipating and neutralizing threats before they materialize. With predictive threat intelligence and advanced machine-learning–driven deception and detection, Nothreat provides enterprises with a continuously evolving, transparent, and high-precision defense.The platform powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies that span protection of both web and IoT infrastructure. These include CyberEcho, an AI-driven deception system; AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for connected environments; and AI Analyzer — a generative agent that supports security teams by interpreting incidents, surfacing context, and automating reporting. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs, delivering over 99% detection accuracy while reducing false positives to below 1%.Contactinfo@nothreat.io

