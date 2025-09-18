Nothreat Joins Grow London Global to Accelerate International Cybersecurity Expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat™ , a UK-based AI cybersecurity startup, has been selected to join Cohort 7 of the Grow London Global programme, an international growth initiative backed by the Mayor of London and delivered by London & Partners. As part of this programme, Nothreat will gain access to trade missions, in-market support, and a global network of mentors, corporates, and investors to help scale its cybersecurity solutions internationally. Founded in 2023, Nothreat unifies an innovative, on-premise cybersecurity platform built on CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) principles, enabling autonomous threat prevention, deception, and real-time incident response. The system is designed for web applications, IoT (Internet of Things), OT (Operational Technology), and high-compliance business environments.The seventh cohort of Grow London Global is its largest yet, featuring 141 high-growth companies across fintech, cyber, life sciences, sustainability, and enterprise tech. As part of Cohort 7, Nothreat joins the Fintech & Cyber track, aligning with other leading UK innovators in the cybersecurity space. The overall programme runs for 12 months, and is open to London‑based scaleups with 10‑250 employees and either a turnover of £1m–£40m or at least £1m in external equity investment. Over the past seven years, the programme has helped more than 1,400 ambitious London scaleups expand their businesses internationally. Participants span sectors including fintech, cyber and enterprise tech, life sciences and sustainability with alumni scaleup businesses including household names such as Bloom & Wild, Monzo and Revolut.London’s tech ecosystem attracted over £7 billion in venture capital funding in 2024 , making it the most funded city in Europe for technology scaleups. Meanwhile, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $878 billion by 2034 , growing at a 12.6% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) driven by the accelerated development of AI and the spread of IoT and OT devices.In July 2025, the company launched its most advanced product to date: Nothreat AI Analyzer, a fully autonomous, on-premise agentic AI framework that empowers security teams to investigate cyber threats in real time. The system delivers natural-language threat reports up to 15x faster than conventional tools, while ensuring total data sovereignty — all without relying on external cloud services. Unlike typical SaaS-based security tools, Nothreat’s agentic AI runs inside the enterprise perimeter, making it ideal for sectors where data privacy, regulatory compliance, and speed are non-negotiable — including finance, healthcare, energy, and government. Other key components of the Nothreat Platform include two flagship products: Nothreat CyberEcho, an advanced trap-based (honeypot) solution, and Nothreat AIoT Defender, an AI-powered prevention system trained on both CyberEcho's decoy-generated data and live device network traffic. Together, these technologies create a self-learning security architecture that adapts autonomously, detects advanced threats, and delivers actionable insights — all with fewer than 1% false positives.“We’re thrilled to join Grow London Global’s Cohort 7 — a dynamic community of ambitious scaleups shaping the future of technology,” said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat. “This partnership gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with international markets, strategic partners, and like-minded innovators — and to accelerate our mission of building AI-powered, proactive cybersecurity that meets the demands of a fast-changing threat landscape.”Nothreat’s solutions have been validated in some of the world’s most demanding environments through strategic collaborations. With Lenovo, Nothreat embeds its AIoT Defender firewall into ThinkEdge devices, delivering built-in protection at the edge. In partnership with Proxima Tech, the company powers one of Azerbaijan’s most advanced managed Security Operations Centers, providing large-scale threat monitoring for major enterprises. Through a strategic alliance with Azerconnect Group, the official connectivity provider of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), Nothreat technologies were deployed to secure the event’s digital infrastructure, ensuring resilience against sophisticated cyber threats. In the sports and entertainment sector, Nothreat protects ticketing systems, fan data, player infrastructure, and live event operations through partnerships with ISD Dubai Sports City, Qarabağ FK, and Pafos FC.About NothreatNothreat is an AI-powered cybersecurity company delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today’s most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform — an autonomous, self-learning system built on continuous incremental learning, enabling it to adapt to new attacks without forgetting prior knowledge. It solves the longstanding plasticity–stability dilemma in machine learning and requires no human intervention in the training loop, ensuring both adaptability and consistency in defense.The platform powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies that span protection of both web and IoT infrastructure. These include CyberEcho, an AI-driven deception system; AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for connected environments; and AI Analyzer — a generative agent that supports security teams by interpreting incidents, surfacing context, and automating reporting. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs, delivering over 99% detection accuracy while reducing false positives to below 1%.Contactinfo@nothreat.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.