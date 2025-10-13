SHERRILL FURNITURE BRANDS APPOINTS KRISTIN HAWKINS AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MARKETING

Hawkins brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications, and public relations leadership within the home furnishings industry.

HICKORY, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sherrill Furniture Brands has named Kristin Hawkins as Senior Director of Marketing, reporting to Sydney Martin, Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Hawkins will lead the company’s integrated marketing strategy, brand storytelling, and public relations initiatives across its family of brands, including Sherrill, Whittemore-Sherrill, Hickory White, Sherrill Occasional, Mr. & Mrs. Howard, Lillian August, Precedent, and Motioncraft.Hawkins brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications, and public relations leadership within the home furnishings industry. She most recently served as Senior Director of Public Relations at Hooker Furnishings, where she spearheaded corporate communications and PR strategies, securing consistent high-value coverage in consumer, trade, and design media. Prior to that, she served as Vice President at several PR and Communication agencies in the home furnishings industry, where she guided brand positioning, media relations, and strategic campaigns for top home furnishings, bedding and interior design clients.Her deep expertise spans brand development, PR strategy, product launch communications, trade show marketing, social media strategy, licensing, and corporate messaging. She has also held previous roles in product development, marketing and account management at a variety of other home furnishings companies including Hickory Springs (HSM), MicroD, Furniture Brands, and Broyhill Furniture, giving her a unique cross-functional perspective on aligning marketing with merchandising and sales initiatives.“It’s an exciting time to join Sherrill Furniture as the company prepares to celebrate its 80th anniversary at the upcoming Fall High Point Market,” said Hawkins. “Sherrill is entering a dynamic stage of growth, where it is truly leaning into the collaborative strength of its brands, elevating its marketing and digital presence, and expanding its interior design business. I look forward to working with Sydney and the talented team to strengthen brand narratives, elevate visibility, and build deeper connections with our retail partners, designers, and consumers.”“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kristin to the Sherrill Furniture Brands team,” said Sydney Martin, Vice President of Marketing. “She is an industry veteran with incredible expertise and energy, and with her track record I know she will take our marketing and sales efforts to new heights. Kristin is exactly who we’ve been searching for, and we are absolutely thrilled she chose to join the Sherrill team.” A graduate of Appalachian State University with a B.S. in Business Administration (Marketing), Hawkins has been recognized with numerous industry accolades, including Home Furnishings Business’ Forty Under 40 and the WithIt Future Leader Award.ABOUT SHERRILL FURNITURE BRANDSFounded in 1945, Sherrill Furniture Brands remains a privately held, family-owned business, now proudly operating under third-generation leadership with the fourth generation already taking root. As a powerhouse in the industry, Sherrill and its esteemed family of brands—including Sherrill Furniture, Hickory White, Sherrill Occasional, Precedent, MotionCraft, Whittemore-Sherrill™, Lillian Augustfor Hickory White, and Mr. & Mrs. Howard for Sherrill Furniture—craft high-end, luxury furniture for designers, trade professionals, and leading furniture retailers across the United States and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.