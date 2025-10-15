Stannah Stairlifts Named Top Overall Stair Lift Company by ConsumerAffairs

Independent analysis highlights Stannah’s commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConsumerAffairs has recognized Stannah Stairlifts as the top overall stair lift provider across the U.S. , assessing key factors such as warranty coverage, installation quality, product features, and customer satisfaction.The review identified Stannah as the leading choice for consumers seeking safe and reliable stair lift solutions. Stannah beat out other competitors and earned the ConsumerAffairs Overall Best Stairlift award. With over a million stair lifts sold and an average 4.8/5 customer rating based on 1,795 verified reviews, Stannah’s consistent performance and dedication to user safety set it apart in the industry.Stair lifts play a vital role in helping anyone for whom stairs are becoming harder to navigate in their homes. ConsumerAffairs emphasized that choosing the right provider is essential, as long-term safety and peace of mind often depend on product durability, installation quality, and after-sales support. Stannah Stairlifts has improved the lives of over one million people worldwide. Founded in 1867, the company continues to serve U.S. customers from its North American headquarters in Franklin, Massachusetts, supported by a trusted nationwide dealer network.About the Company:Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Founded by Joseph Stannah in 1867, the company has grown to a global leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts proudly serves the United States from its North American Headquarters in Massachusetts, supported by a trusted dealer network nationwide. Stannah’s legacy of providing high-quality home-access solutions has improved the lives of over 1 million people worldwide. The company earned a 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, a leading platform for verified consumer reviews. Offering both indoor & outdoor stairlift options, Stannah provides top-of-the-line, life-enhancing equipment designed to help you achieve sustainable independence in your home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.