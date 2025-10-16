Eastland Oil Selects W Energy’s Stream+ to Modernize and Streamline Operations

Eastland Oil adopts W Energy’s Stream+ platform to boost efficiency, unify accounting, land, and production workflows, and enhance reporting capabilities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W Energy, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the energy industry, today announced that the Eastland Oil Company, an independent oil and gas company, has selected W Energy's integrated platform, Stream+ to manage its accounting, land , and production operations . This strategic move will enable Eastland Oil to enhance financial and reporting capabilities, streamline operations, and drive efficiency across its upstream business.Eastland Oil, operating in the upstream sector, was seeking a comprehensive software solution to address several pain points, including the need for flexibility in its chart of accounts and more robust consolidated financial reporting capabilities. The company also aimed to streamline complex approval processes for AP invoices and revenue distribution, and to move away from manual, spreadsheet-based processes for production data capture and allocation.“Partnering with W Energy marks a major step forward in how we manage and connect our operations,” said Garrett Donnelly, Vice President at Eastland Oil. “W Energy’s integrated platform enhances our ability to coordinate accounting, land, and production data seamlessly — delivering more granular insights, improved efficiency across teams, and stronger, more transparent financial reporting.”"We are thrilled to welcome Eastland Oil to the W Energy family," said Frank Fuda, VP of Sales at W Energy. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing innovative, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of upstream oil and gas companies. We are confident that our field-to-finance platform will empower Eastland Oil to achieve its business goals and drive sustained growth."Eastland Oil's decision to implement W Energy's solution followed a careful and deliberate evaluation process. Key criteria for Eastland Oil included the robust functionality of the accounting, land, and production systems, the ability to customize the standard chart of accounts, and the accelerated time to value enabled by Catalyst Advantage, W Energy’s Upstream implementation methodology. With W Energy, Eastland Oil will gain access to a solution that provides comprehensive functionality for production data management and land management, the ability to handle intercompany transactions and revenue-related challenges, and robust joint interest billing (JIB) and division order (DO) management features.ABOUT W ENERGYW Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is revolutionizing the oil and gas industry with a complete field-to-finance, cloud-based software solution for Upstream and Midstream oil and gas companies. The W Energy Stream+ platform offers an integrated suite of Upstream modules covering accounting, land management, production, and field service operations, while Midstream operators access plant accounting, pipeline accounting, and land management solutions. Countless energy professionals turn to W Energy to help their businesses modernize, grow, and become more profitable. As the energy industry evolves through M&A, so does W Energy by providing real-time business intelligence through DataView™. The company continuously refines its software to empower today's needs and tomorrow's advancements.ABOUT EASTLAND OILThe Eastland Oil Company is a privately held exploration and production company with a history dating back over a century. The company originated as the A.M. Donnelly Drilling Company, which began in New York and conducted operations across Kansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. After drilling its first Texas wells in 1914 and discovering the pivotal Martin Field in Eastland County in 1921, the company incorporated as The Eastland Oil Company in 1922. With headquarters now located in Midland, Texas, the company is managed by the fourth generation of the founding family and operates over 60 wells in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, drawing upon its team's extensive experience in the Permian Basin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.