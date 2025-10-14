ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness Brings Race Preparation and Recovery Services to Ragnar Trail Arizona 2025

The ReGen team joins Ragnar Trail Arizona 2025 to support athletes tackling desert trails with pre-race preparation and post-race recovery services.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness will be on site at Ragnar Trail Arizona 2025, offering hydration and recovery services designed for endurance athletes. The event takes place November 1 - 2 at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, where teams of runners will tackle 121 miles of desert trails. Running in Arizona’s famously dry heat requires strenuous training and dedication from both racing athletes and their support teams.Find ReGen at the Village on Friday, October 31, for optimal pre-hydration before the race begins. The booth will also remain open for post-race recovery services through the weekend. Hydration is essential for any race, but especially in Arizona’s dry climate. ReGen is proud to offer its hydration services for endurance athletes looking to optimize their health and feel their best before, during, and after the race.Ragnar Trail Arizona brings together runners of all levels for a two-day team relay experience under desert skies. Between race segments, participants camp in Ragnar Village, enjoying music, bonfires, and community activities. ReGen Infusions is proud to serve these elite athletes and support this premier Arizona Race. For more information about pre-race and post-race infusion options, call or text 480-341-5174, email contact@regeninfusions.com, or visit ReGen Infusions online About Company:ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness is Arizona’s premier source for restoring vitality, rewiring the nervous system, relieving pain, rejuvenating the body, and improving overall quality of life. Founded in 2021, ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness specializes in regenerative medicine. The clinic offers innovative treatments for mental health conditions, chronic pain , and anti-aging, focusing on restoring wellness and improving patient outcomes. With a dedicated team of experienced medical professionals, ReGen provides personalized, evidence-based care in a supportive environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.