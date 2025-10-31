Traverse City, MI is Site for New Indoor/Outdoor Tennis Facility: Featuring 16 Adagio RedClay Courts

Indoor Elegante RedClay PTC eight courts

A major racquet facility in Traverse City, featuring sixteen Adagio RedClay™ in/outdoor tennis courts, and padel: scheduled 2026.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traverse City has been selected by a local owner/developer as the new site for a major new racquet club and tennis academy.

With construction in 2026, the facility is designed to be among the largest RedClay® facilities in the USA.

The project is in collaboration with RedClay USA of Harbor Springs, and LUMEN.us, an architecture and engineering firm, specializing in facility design/development using the innovative court surfaces exclusively from RCUSA.

Plans include eight indoor and eight outdoor Adagio RedClay™ tennis courts; with padel, pickleball and indoor clubhouse amenities associated with a first-class club built from the ground up, all to service the entire Traverse region.

The RedClay courts bring substantial clay tennis to the region, long considered lacking of clay courts as a choice for teaching and life-long playing enjoyment.

The exact club location and name is scheduled to be announced by developer Michael LeVan before the end of the year, with additional membership and club details to also be announced.

The new club is included in RedClay USA's nationwide network of RedClay Gardens; racquet clubs that feature PavedClay™ court technology, currently reintroducing and converting America to the world of affordable, real, clay court tennis, for all ages.

Outdoor courts and initial court activity are planned for summer 2026 in Traverse City. At this time, please direct all inquiries only by email to: info@redclayusa.com.

