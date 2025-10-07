Indoor Tennis Clubs: 2026 Upgrade, Adding Both Padel and New No-Maintenance Real Clay Tennis

Adding Indoor RedClay Elegante™ Indoor Padel at Hackensack TC Indoor RedClay Elegante™

2026 technology for indoor courts of both Padel and RedClay® tennis, in turn-key operation from a single in-house source.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedClay USA and design/development partner LUMEN.us announce their nationwide indoor tennis club revitalization strategy for 2026. The partnership now offers TWO new racquet sports at one time to any existing club. The upgrade virtually creates a new club overnight with the conversion of PADEL and CLAY COURT TENNIS. Both unique courts available simultaneously from inception to construction, using new unmatched court design and revised clay technology.

Club owners get a needed make-over, using the single building source to install the two highly-coveted lifestyle racquet sports: indoor padel and the re-engineered, no-maintenance RedClay Elegante™ indoor tennis courts.

"These are two exciting court additions that any indoor tennis club can now easily add to grow their membership," states Brian Osterberg, RCUSA CEO, "and the upgrades move parallel with our goal for 30% of all tennis in America played on new improved clay court technology."

"We look forward to helping clubs expand and update their court offerings in any way we can, using our decades of experience," adds Robert Lee, LUMEN.us CEO.

Both indoor red clay and padel are European-bred racquet sports bringing an exciting new element to U.S. clubs. Both sports are increasing monthly in popularity, with requests from club players to club owners like, "We want to play this sport, but on a climate-controlled indoor court." RCUSA and LUMEN.us have formulated key architecture and engineering designs for a professional installation at any indoor club.

Potential upgrade clients are offered an initial consultation for expert turn-key conversion of some or all of their existing indoor hard tennis courts.

RedClay USA LLC is a leading voice in the promotion of practical affordable clay courts to build and maintain. RCUSA/LUMEN offers the innovative PavedClay™ tennis court technology. LUMEN.us designs and develops world-class sports facilities. Europe's newest and an old-favorite, now available together from one design and install in-house source.

redclayusa.com; 231 622 1869; info@redclayusa.com

RedClay USA building Sanibel FL

