RedClay USA Sponsors New Vintage Court Collection, Tennis Fashion and Culture Shop

RedClay USA salutes the RedClay tennis images on vintagecourtcollection.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedClay USA is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the on-line vintage tennis clothing store, Vintage Court Collection. Tennis culture and fashion are featured at VCC with "new and old" vintage tennis wear, and their exclusive "come back" line of tennis t-shirts, caps and accessories.

"Vintage Court Collection is always ready to celebrate and show historical and culturally significant tennis items for sale from around the world," states LA-based VCC owner Matt Osterberg, "and of course RedClay USA is leading the way to popularize more clay culture in America, matching the existing vintage clay culture in Europe and South America."

"Tennis and sports fans can visit the VCC store to see a great variety of cherished tennis wear favorites; from Grand Slams to simple t-shirts. VCC loves to showcase the older, but unforgettable tennis favorites," adds Osterberg.

VIntagecourtcollection.com brings hard-to-find exclusive items every week to their broad international cliental. See both its website and instagram. This month's special tee and cap features the return of Roger Federer to the exhibition court in Shanghai, China.

RCUSA is the leading voice in American clay court tennis, building their new proprietary clay court technology, indoors and outdoor nationwide.

vintagecourtcollection.com; contact@vintagecourtcollection.com; redclayusa.com; PH: 231 622 1869; info@redclayusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

