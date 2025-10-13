Woligo Health Solutions and OHA Unite to Connect Oklahoma City Metro Employers with Healthcare Savings

Woligo Health Solutions is working with the Oklahoma Hospital Association to extend innovative healthcare options to local employers that help lower health plan costs.

This program isn’t just a one-size-fits-all health plan. It’s a flexible, customizable solution that adapts to the needs of each organization.” — Brian Mauck, Director of Revenue and Product Development

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woligo Health Solutions is helping employers across the country reduce health plan costs - starting right here in Oklahoma City in partnership with the Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA).Based in Oklahoma City and part of the Cameron Group, Woligo Health Solutions is working with OHA to extend innovative healthcare options to local employers that help lower health plan costs , eliminate unnecessary complexity, better manage prescription drug spending, and give employers full visibility into how their healthcare dollars are used“Traditional health plan structures are often complex, confusing, and filled with unnecessary middlemen,” said Rich Rasmussen, President and CEO of the Oklahoma Hospital Association. “This program flips the script by simplifying the process and giving employers the tools to take back control and save money while doing it.”Through this dynamic partnership, Oklahoma City Metro employers now have access to a fresh alternative to traditional health plan options - one designed to help them better manage costs while providing greater control and transparency.Program Benefits for Employers Include:• Lower Costs: Employers can save up to 20% on health plan expenses.• Simplified Administration: Straightforward structures that reduce administrative costs and confusion.• Customized Plans: Flexible options crafted to fit the specific needs of every business, regardless of industry.• Stronger Employee Support: Solutions designed to help improve employee access to care and enhance overall satisfaction.• Local Expertise: Woligo and OHA are proud to call OKC home and have a shared commitment to bringing innovative solutions to employers across the state.“This program isn’t just a one-size-fits-all health plan. It’s a flexible, customizable solution that adapts to the needs of each organization,” said Brian Mauck, Director of Revenue and Product Development at Woligo Health Solutions. “We’re thrilled to be working with OHA to empower local employers to better manage healthcare costs and invest savings back into their people and our community.”Employers interested in learning more about Woligo Health Solutions can visit www.WoligoHealth.com for more information.

